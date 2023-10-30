Manama: Chery hosted the 2023 Chery Tech Day under the theme ‘Technology Within Reach’. The event was part of the Chery International User Summit and featured multiple technical zones showcasing Chery's latest technological advancements.

At the event, it was revealed that Chery has applied for and acquired more than 26,000 patents, establishing itself as a prominent player in the industry. The company has received multiple National Scientific and Technological Progress Awards and has been honored as a national-level Innovative Enterprise three times.

Chery Tech Day highlighted the company’s commitment to an independent innovation strategy, which has enabled it to develop in-house expertise in complete vehicles, engines, and critical components. Its portfolio of invention patents covers core technologies in various areas, including traditional automobiles, new energy, intelligent connectivity, and autonomous driving.

Chery also unveiled its strategic plans for the next five years. The company is earmarking over 100 billion yuan for R&D efforts and intends to establish 300 laboratories worldwide. These initiatives will primarily focus on pioneering technologies related to intelligent cabins and autonomous driving, with the aim of creating the foundational elements needed to build an internationally competitive brand with a global presence.

Chery's incorporation of advanced technological achievements into its products has led to substantial sales growth. From January to September 2023, Chery's cumulative sales reached 1.253 million vehicles, surpassing the total sales for the entire previous year, indicating significant growth.