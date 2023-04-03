Dubai, UAE – The ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) achieved immense progress in its journey of promoting knowledge development in 2022, with 206 diverse activities and programs organized at local and international levels. Part of the MBRF’s variety of innovative knowledge projects and initiatives, the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ made notable advancements in its pursuit of fostering innovation, advancing the knowledge movement, and incorporating the adoption of reading as a lifestyle in the community.

The activities organized by the Knowledge Lounge in 2022 entailed numerous sessions and meetings with elite experts and specialists across various fields of knowledge. These sessions shed light on a range of topics, including the significance of reading, ways to strengthen its position in society and encourage people to adopt the practice of reading as a lifestyle. As part of the initiative, numerous sessions were organized across the UAE and beyond, with over 200 activities. These sessions, which hosted experts and specialists across the fields of education and humanitarian development, highlighted various specialized books and addressed their topics across many knowledge seminars.

Additionally, through sessions such as the ‘Knowledge Diwan’ and the ‘Ladies Lounge’, the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ created an innovative and interactive environment to explore various knowledge and literary outcomes. These sessions addressed top books and literary and intellectual works, including novels, poetry, self-development, biography, and history, and contributed significantly to achieving the mission of the Foundation, which strives to disseminate knowledge across the Arab world and provide platforms for the transfer and exchange of knowledge across various fields.

With a remarkable presence at top local and global knowledge events, the Knowledge Lounge participated in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Sharjah International Book Fair, and London Book Fair. These activities drew large crowds of visitors and attracted numerous notable authors and intellectuals. The initiative also utilized social media to share its activities and events with a wider audience. Its knowledge sessions, both on-site and online, book discussions and book fair activities were streamed live via Zoom, providing opportunities for followers and participants to engage and participate.

The MBRF continued to expand prospects for promoting knowledge under this initiative in 2022, thanks to the significant success it achieved through its various activities, making significant contributions to advancing the knowledge movement, fostering creativity and innovation, as well as disseminating knowledge. Furthermore, it has also embarked on the Paris Lounge project and collaborated with the ‘Al Naqsh’ platform, which has more than 2000 registered readers, to encourage young people to read.

The Knowledge Lounge is a significant social initiative within the MBRF’s innovative projects and activities. In the previous year, the initiative was able to outperform its results in 2021, exceeding its specified targets. Within the numerous knowledge and discussion sessions held, the initiative witnessed 540 hours of knowledge dialogue and sharing. Around 180 books were highlighted during these varied activities and sessions, which were attended by 5000 participants.

