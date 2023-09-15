Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provided over 190,000 training hours to its employees in the first half of 2023. This included 13,873 attendees from employees across all divisions. The trainings support DEWA’s ongoing efforts to develop the skills and capabilities of its staff.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that DEWA is keen to invest in its employees, who are the main drivers for the organisation’s success and excellence. DEWA provides advanced programmes and training courses according to the highest international standards. This helps the employees keep pace with the latest developments in their fields of work. DEWA also provides vocational and self-development programmes to elevate employees' capabilities to become effective partners in building the future.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA organises advanced training courses for employees throughout the year to sharpen their skills and capabilities. The trainings are conducted in cooperation with prominent universities and leading training centres locally and globally.

The training courses covered several topics, including project management, strategy, teamwork, creativity and innovation, excellence, and more. They also included specialised technical courses in various fields, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D printing, cybersecurity, environment, occupational health and safety, and more.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae