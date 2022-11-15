30 digital startups from Dubai and other markets will be selected to join the training academy, which utilises VR, AR and XR technologies.

Al Jarwan: We are encouraged by the strong response to this initiative, which reflects growing business interest in the metaverse and confidence in Dubai as a digital economy hub.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy revealed that it has received 153 applications from 27 countries for its newly launched Future of the Digital Economy: Business in the Metaverse academy, the first-of-its-kind specialised training programme designed to equip digital startups with practical knowledge and tools they need to build and thrive in the metaverse.

A majority of the applications (67%) were submitted by digital startups based in the UAE, followed by Egypt, India, Jordan, Turkey, the UK and the US, among other countries. A total of 30 digital startups will be selected to join the training academy, which utilises VR, AR and XR technologies to immerse participants in the metaverse.

Recently launched in collaboration with the SEE Institute, the training academy will run December 5th-14th, 2022 and feature four interactive sessions delving into a wide variety of relevant topics such non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain and Web3 technologies, and how these practices will pave the way to a more sustainable society.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Executive Director of the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, said: “We are encouraged by the strong interest in this initiative, which reflect growing business interest in the metaverse and confidence in Dubai as a digital economy hub.

Al Jarwan noted that the academy supports the Chamber’s efforts to capitalise on new opportunities emerging from increased digitalisation and the expansion of Fourth Industrial Revolution technology across all sectors of business. He added that benefits of participating go far beyond the training, adding that enrolled startups would have access to mentorship

support in Dubai and free sustainable co-working space, in addition to speaking opportunities at Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s biggest events in 2023.

-Ends-

About:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The Chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

www.dubaichambers.com

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com