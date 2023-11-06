Index report underlines sustainability as an industry imperative for consumers.

Dubai, UAE: Under the theme Unlocking Innovation, Tetra Pak will once again take part in Gulfood Manufacturing. The 2023 edition is scheduled to take place between November 7th and 9th in Dubai, with a strong emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of this essential industry.

Senior team members from Tetra Pak, including President and CEO Adolfo Orive, will participate in the forum by engaging in various panel discussions and delivering keynote speeches. They will highlight the company’s prominent role in addressing industrywide challenges such as sustainability and diversity.

Visitors to the event are invited to Tetra Pak’s unique stand, created with elements made from recycled Tetra Pak cartons. This stand offers a journey through the company’s innovations, beginning with a focus on sustainability.

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director at Tetra Pak Arabia, said: “At Tetra Pak, sustainability is embedded in our purpose and strategy. Our stand highlights the key actions that are being taken locally, regionally, and globally to reach the ambitious target of net-zero in our operations by 2030 and throughout our value chain by 2050.

“Our long-term ambition is to deliver the world’s most sustainable food packaging and end-to-end solutions which leave a positive impact on the planet. Our participation in the region's premier foods and beverage manufacturing show allows us to share our most recent advancements and innovations, across the supply chain, for the benefit of the entire industry.”

Tetra Pak’s robust approach to a sustainable food industry has been further emphasised as an industry imperative by the recent findings of the 2023Index. This comprehensive report reveals that consumers are now actively considering the impact of what they purchase on the environment and their personal health. These conscious consumers labelled ‘climatarians’ are willing to adapt their dietary choices to protect the planet. A striking70% of them believe that healthy products should not harm the environment, while another 54% are willing to take responsibility for the planet and change their diet to contribute to a better world.

The Tetra Pak Index, based on a survey conducted in ten countries around the world by the global market research firm IPSOS, unveils a significant shift in consumer preferences. Notably, convenience is no longer the paramount factor. In a marked departure from the trend, 70% of participants expressed that they would sacrifice convenience for healthier products. Moreover, the pursuit of a better health remains unwavering despite the current cost-of-living crisis, as only 17% indicate a willingness to sacrifice food and beverages with health benefits in the current economic climate.

Upon the release of the report, Adolfo Orive, President and CEO of Tetra Pak, stated: “The findings of this year’s Index are reflective of the direction we have taken in the last few years, to decarbonise the food industry and make food systems more resilient and sustainable. In many parts of the world, people rely on products such as milk and juices for their daily nutrition, so it is critical to optimise their value chain with innovations in sourcing, packaging, processing and distribution, which is where we have been playing an active role together with our customers and suppliers.

In addition, considering that the world will need 60% more food by 2050, we are complementing these efforts through technologies that can help explore new sources of nutrition - ranging from new plant-based sources to alternative proteins produced with biomass and precision fermentation. Both these areas are critical to contribute towards food system sustainability.”

Gulfood Manufacturing is an influential annual F&B manufacturing event that covers five key industry sectors: ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain solutions, and control and automation. It aims to be the convening platform for the industry, focusing on optimising operational efficiency, driving responsible sourcing with traceable supply chains, navigating entry barriers in new markets, and adopting sustainable practices. The event boasts over 2100 exhibitors from more than 69 countries.