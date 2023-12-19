Sharjah: The Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST), the biggest sporting event of its kind in the region, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports (SWS), unveiled the new slogan for its 2024 edition: 'Our Courts. Her Story.' reflecting Sharjah's commitment to nurturing women's sports.

Organised by SWS between February 2 and 12, the 7th edition of the AWST harnesses this slogan as a beacon of inspiration, galvanising community support for both the tournament and its athletes and projecting the emirate's enduring commitment to fostering excellence and opportunity in women's sports across the Arab world.

Since its inception, AWST has been a significant platform fostering the growth of female athletes. The tournament facilitates skill enhancement, provides valuable experience, and contributes to the global competitiveness of Arab women in sports. Beyond the athletic arena, AWST stands as a societal benchmark, reflecting progress and cultural development while emphasising the pivotal role of women's sports in the Arab world.

Committed to nurturing the essence of women’s sports

'Our Courts. Her Story' encapsulates the essence of noble competition and teamwork, highlighting the journey of female athletes aiming for ambitious goals and podium titles. The inspiring slogan celebrates the essence of teamwork, development, and fair play and underlines Sharjah’s commitment to developing and supporting women's sports.

Commenting on the new slogans, Noura Ali Al Shamsi, the Director of AWST, said: "The unveiling of AWST 2024 slogan is another stride in our ongoing commitment to nurture the essence of women's sports and convey inspiring narratives to the Arab world, showcasing the continual development, growth, and evolution of women's sports. Each competition during the event is not just a display of physical prowess but a narrative of resilience, determination, and collective progress."

She added: "Since the inaugural edition, AWST has focused on inspiring young women across the Arab world to pursue their sporting dreams, foster a sense of community among athletes, and challenge societal norms. By celebrating the unique journeys of our athletes, we are not only acknowledging their achievements but also highlighting the transformative power of sports in shaping identities, breaking barriers, and contributing to our societies' cultural and social fabric."

She Plays. She Rules.

To shine light on the inspirational stories of perseverance and dedication of female athletes, AWST also launched 'She Plays. She Rules.' as a special message to all the female participants during the new edition, paying tribute to their resilience and relentless spirit. It also serves as a reminder and a testament to the power of women in sports and their unwavering commitment to overcome challenges to achieve their goals and aspirations.

AWST, which aligns with Sharjah's vision of fostering a healthy and productive society that values and supports women in all arenas, especially in sports, invites female clubs and teams from across the Arab world to participate in the pan-Arab event and compete in eight games including, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, athletics, and karate.

For more information about the tournament and registration details, athletes and clubs are encouraged to contact their national federations.