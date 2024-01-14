Cairo: Oriental Weavers (OW), the world’s leading carpets and rugs manufacturer, proudly represented Egypt at Domotex 2024, the world’s leading and premier international trade show for carpets and floor coverings, held in Hannover, Germany from January 11th to 14th. This underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Alongside sister companies MAC and EFCO, OW's presence not only reinforces its dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability but also serves as a key driver for promoting Egyptian exports. This singular representation contributes not only to the company's growth but also significantly enhances the national economy by generating foreign currency through expanded exports.

Situated in Hall 5, Stand A16 at Deutsche Messe in Hannover, Oriental Weavers showcased an impressive array of new collections spanning modern and traditional design directions, featuring indoor and outdoor rugs, goblin tapestries, and rugs crafted from recycled yarn. This highlighted the company's diverse and sustainable product offerings, including recycled polyester, new ultra-soft PP rug collections, and premium indoor and outdoor collections, illustrating a steadfast commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, commented on the company’s long-standing participation, stating, “Our journey with Domotex has been both extensive and rewarding. We take immense pride in our continuous involvement since the exhibition's inception, as this annual event provides us with fresh opportunities to showcase the rich tapestry of our craftsmanship to a global audience.”

During a meeting at the event, Ms. Yasmine actively engaged in discussions with Deutsche Messe, the organization company of Domotex and the German media, emphasizing OW's dedication to innovation and sustainable practices. She stated, “As the largest producer and premier exhibitor at the fair, our green collections underscore our commitment to sustainability and are aligned with the exhibitions’ theme “floored by nature” for a second consecutive year. We firmly believe in contributing to a greener future through conscientious choices in materials and manufacturing processes.”

Oriental Weavers Carpets has been a steadfast participant and exhibitor at DOMOTEX for 35 years, consistently presenting a cohesive roomscape of products that shapes a sustainable and innovative future for the carpet industry.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.