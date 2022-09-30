Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Keeping its motto of being ahead of the market, Orient Insurance has decided to leverage machine learning for further enhancing its sanctions monitoring. Orient has selected Effiya Technologies to deliver this capability.

With the solution, Orient will be able to strengthen its watchlist monitoring of entities and vessels while reducing their false positives. It will also enable Orient to start monitoring sanctioned entities in structured as well as unstructured text.

Abhishek Gupta, the managing director of Effiya Technologies mentioned “we have developed the product, learning from our years of consulting experience and leveraging best in class machine learning algorithm. Increase client base of Effiya is a testament to our analytics prowess and strong focus on customer satisfaction. We look forward to more success stories in times to come.”

About Orient Insurance

Orient Insurance Company, a part of Al-Futtaim Group is one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE. Headquartered in Dubai, the company serves its personal line and commercial line clientele through extensive branch network in UAE, Oman and Bahrain. The company is in business for over 40 years and is proudly associated with some of the landmark projects in the UAE.

About Effiya Technologies

Effiya Technologies powered by Sutra Management is a fintech startup that provides AI-enabled solutions for the client. Headquartered in Singapore and with reseller partners across India and GCC, the company is one of the growing companies providing intelligent financial crime combatting solutions. Developed with years of research, Effiya has a patented technology that reduces false positives for watchlist and transactions monitoring.

*Source: AETOSWire