Dubai, UAE – Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company focused on women’s health, released its 2022-2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on 26 June. The report highlights the company’s progress on its comprehensive ESG platform, Her Promise, and its related goals, which are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At Organon, our purpose is fueled by the promise held by the four billion women and girls in the world,” said Kevin Ali, Organon CEO. “Alongside our partners, Organon has made measurable gains against our ESG strategy, including innovating for women’s health needs, and helping to reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and the impact our initiatives are having in creating a better, more equitable world.”

Organon has continued to make focused investments and form strategic partnerships to introduce and expand access to health solutions and advance gender equity. Additional highlights of Organon's progress included in its 2022 ESG Report include:

Completed eight transactions since Organon’s launch in 2021 that allow the company to advance meaningfully toward its vision of innovating in women’s health, with new assets and investments in areas of unmet medical need.

that allow the company to advance meaningfully toward its vision of innovating in women’s health, with new assets and investments in areas of unmet medical need. Together with our collaborators, helped to provide 47 million women with access to family planning options, helping women space out their pregnancies and promoting safer births.

Launched “Her Plan is Her Power,” a three-year, $30 million initiative that expands and accelerates the company’s efforts to provide access to family planning options through global advocacy as well as investments in community-driven solutions, in the United States, in low- and middle-income countries, and around the globe.

Advanced diversity, equity and inclusion within the company by increasing female representation in leadership and completing its first pay equity studies of employees in the company’s largest markets; Achieved the company’s supplier diversity goal of increasing addressable spend with diverse suppliers (including women-led businesses) by 25%.

Made progress toward key environmental goals. This includes overall reductions in the energy, waste and water used, where 89% of our operational waste was reused, recycled, or otherwise used beneficially.

"As we reflect on our progress over the past two years, I am delighted to share that we have made significant strides in improving women's health and wellbeing in the MENAT region. By forging strategic collaborations with likeminded individuals, including local governments, industry partners, and the private sector, we have been successful in our mission to make women's health a regional priority. Moving forward, we remain deeply committed to working closely with key stakeholders to not only achieve the goals outlined in this year’s ESG report, but to help four billion women and girls in the world to each achieve their own unique promise. Together, we will continue to drive positive change, champion women’s health, empower communities, and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all," added Ramy Koussa, Associate Vice President for Organon’s Middle East North Africa and Turkey region .

For more details on Organon’s ESG strategy, goals, and initiatives, download the full 2022 ESG Report at https://www.organon.com/menat-en/about-organon/environmental-social-governance/.

