Key Highlights of 9M 2023 vs. 9M 2022

Total revenues increased by 55.0% to EGP 10.4 billion

Adj. EBITDA up 57.5% to EGP 4.0 billion with a margin of 38.3%

Net profit increased by 32.9% to exceed EGP 2.0 billion despite being affected by EGP 236.4 million FX losses due to the devaluation of the Egyptian currency

Our hospitality revenues increased by 111.5% to EGP 2.3 billion

Net real estate sales for 9M 2023 were up by 80% to EGP 13.1 billion

Sold a 45,350 sqm of land in El Gouna for a total value of c. EGP 390 million

Key Highlights of Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022

Total revenues increased by 45.3% to EGP 4.2 billion

Adj. EBITDA up 48.3% to EGP 1.7 billion with a margin of 40.3%

Net profit up 52.8% to exceed EGP 1.0 billion

Net real estate sales for Q3 2023 recorded EGP 5.6 billion, the highest quarter in the company’s history, with a 115.0% increase.

Cairo:– Pursuing the same momentum since the beginning of 2023, ODE once again delivers stellar financial and operational results. ODE continued to deliver on its strategy and growth pattern thanks to its diversified lines of business which confirms the company’s strong positioning in the industry as well as its viability across any future crisis. Despite the ambiguity witnessed on a global, regional, and local scale, ODE’s performance is nothing short of exemplary. As a direct consequence of our enhanced capacity to scale our operations, we have seen both an increase in Adj. EBITDA, EBITDA and margins. Owing to ODE's unwavering commitment to innovation, talent and operational excellence, the company was able to increase its real estate sales and lift profitability.

Read the full report here.

About Orascom Development Egypt (ODE):

Orascom Development Egypt is the largest subsidiary under Orascom Development Holding (ODH), a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development Holding has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea, to O West’s modern and integrated town living in the heart of West Cairo’s Sixth of October, each master-planned community is a testament to ODE’s commitment to place-making at its finest. Other integrated towns in Egypt include Makadi Heights near the Red Sea, Taba Heights on the Sinai Peninsula, and Byoum in Fayoum. ODE owns a land bank of more than 50 million square meters with nearly 28% developed or under development. ODE’s hospitality portfolio includes 24 premium and luxury hotels with more than 4,900 rooms in Egypt. ODE shares are listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX).

For more information, please visit https://www.orascomde.com/