Orange Jordan continues to develop and expand its digital programs and initiatives to support young people and improve their opportunities. It recently signed a memorandum of understanding with ProgressSoft for one year, with the possibility of renewal, under which ProgressSoft will provide practical training for Orange Coding Academy students, in addition to hiring graduates based on its needs.

According to the agreement, the two parties will implement several social responsibility initiatives in various fields, in addition to ProgressSoft’s participation in Orange’s labor market study to improve the Coding Academy curriculum in accordance with the requirements and aspirations cited by employers and companies.

Since its launch in 2019, the Coding Academy has expanded its reach to several governorates, with an employment rate of 80% among its graduates, and as a result, the Data Science Academy has been established as an extension. The Academy’s curriculum focuses on job-related skills, as well as training in technology companies to put what students have learned into practice.

Orange Jordan stated, “We are pleased to have partnered with ProgressSoft, which will provide high-level training to students of the Coding Academy, embodying our “training for employment” concept.”

“As a responsible digital provider leader, we continue to develop the Coding Academy’s program based on studies, surveys, and feedback from all parties involved, particularly students and companies, to prepare highly qualified and flexible programmers,” the company noted.

“Education and training are the foundation for achieving tangible progress in the field of information technology, and we are proud of our collaboration with Orange Jordan to provide practical training for students of the Coding Academy, and to employ its graduates, with the goal of supporting and enhancing youth opportunities and enabling them to use technology to build a bright future for the country,” ProgressSoft stated.

ProgressSoft is one of the major international companies specializing in programming financial solutions and real-time payments, and it is frequently referred to as a Jordanian success story in business and leadership.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, and more than 1500 dedicated employees dedicated to meeting the expectations of a base of around 3.7 million customers across Jordan.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, inspired by the Group’s “Lead the Future” strategic plan, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to drive socio-economic development by focusing on 4 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and the environment.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 288 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2023, including 243 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

About ProgressSoft

ProgressSoft Corporation is a leading provider of real-time payment and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the financial sector.

Founded in 1989, ProgressSoft’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has earned it a loyal customer base of more than 370 banks, central banks, payment service providers and financial institutions in 24 countries.

ProgressSoft offers a suite of payment and financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of financial institutions. These solutions include central bank digital currency, instant payments, payments hub, digital banking, electronic know your customer and electronic check solutions. This is in addition to buy now pay later, real-time gross settlement and automated clearing house among others.

Today, ProgressSoft is a globally trusted and reliable partner for automating and enhancing the efficiency of payment, clearing, settlement and financial systems, with its solutions recognized for their excellence in innovation and efficiency.