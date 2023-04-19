OPPO’s first self-built data center exemplifies the brand’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 across its operations

The OPPO AndesBrain IDC relies on 100% renewable energy sources and employs immersion cooling technology to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions

OPPO also developed a carbon emission data platform, to analyze emissions from its self-build clouds services and servers worldwide

Dubai, UAE – Each year, 22nd April marks, Earth Day, a significant occasion for people worldwide to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet. This year's theme, "Invest in Our Planet," resonates with OPPO’s long-term investment in sustainable development.

Aligned with its mission “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 across its operations. The OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC, OPPO's first self-built data center, exemplifies the brand’s dedication to integrating infrastructure and business innovations to reduce carbon emissions and make a long-term investment in preserving the Earth.

Using 100% renewable energy

In today's digital age, the demand for data storage, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing is constantly growing. The OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC, which commenced operations in late 2022, serves as OPPO's center for data security, computing, and algorithm innovation.

To minimize carbon emissions, the data center relies entirely on renewable energy sources. Since 2022, it has utilized 6.176 gigawatt-hours of renewable power, equivalent to a reduction of 3,600 tCO2e in emissions. Additionally, with the rainwater harvesting system for cooling circulation applied in the data center, about 30,000 tons of water will be saved annually.

Applying immersion cooling technology to enhance energy efficiency

Besides utilizing 100% renewable energy, the OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC continuously explores and adopts cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. A key breakthrough of this exploration is the research and implementation of immersion cooling technology for GPU server clusters.

Current data centers are estimated to consume up to 3% of the world’s total electricity, and one of the key culprits of this consumption is cooling systems, which is a significant amount of energy consumption. Efficient heat dissipation method has long been a challenge in the industry as traditional data centers typically rely on mechanical cooling devices like fans and air conditioners, which consume extra energy and emit higher levels of CO2.

Immersion cooling technology for GPU server clusters is an innovation solution that OPPO employs to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This technology entails submerging servers directly in a non-conductive liquid, which removes heat generated during operation without requiring active cooling from equipment like fans and air conditioners. The heated liquid circulates, cools, and returns to continue absorbing the heat. The reclaimed heat can be then repurposed in other areas, such as heating in the dormitory and hot water provision, substantially increasing energy efficiency. The adoption of immersion cooling technology leads to a 45% improvement in energy efficiency and an industry-leading data center power usage efficiency (PUE) as low as 1.15.

Digitalization Carbon Emission Management

As a global technology company operating in over 60 countries and regions, OPPO has also developed a carbon emission data platform, to analyze the data of carbon emission from its self-build clouds services and servers worldwide.

Starting from the Chinese market in July 2022, OPPO began issuing monthly Carbon Emission Bills caused by OPPO Cloud service to customers as part of a broader effort to foster a green intelligent engine.

OPPO continuously explores innovative solutions to contribute to sustainable development, and its green data center is just one of them. Protecting this Earth requires long-term strategy and commitment, and OPPO is doing its part as a global citizen, working towards a greener future.

To learn more about OPPO's initiatives on carbon neutrality by 2050 across its operation, please refer to the OPPO Climate Action Report: https://www.oppo.com/content/dam/oppo/common/mkt/footer/

-Ends-

For more details, please contact

Lucy Aziz

Head of PR & Communication - GCC

OPPO

E: Lucy.Aziz@OPPO.ae

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.