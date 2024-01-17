Customers may request to get the debit card delivered

Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services continues to offer innovative banking solutions within its Mobile Banking Application that meet the various financial requirements of customers, with exclusive features and added value benefits. Maisarah has recently announced added features to its Mobile Banking Application; the new feature enables customers to open a new Children and Minor Accounts at their convenience, with easy steps.

Commenting on the launch, Marwan Mohamed Al Zadjali, Head of Digital Banking at Maisarah, said: “We have constantly been working to improve the App features and services to fulfill the needs of our customers and even exceed their expectations. We are glad to announce the Children and Minor accounts opening service, which enables users to complete the account opening process in a few minutes, saving them time and effort, and thus enhancing their banking experience with Maisarah. We look forward to introducing further services and features which will be available for our customers at their fingertips.”

In addition to opening a Savings Account via the App; customers willing to open a new Children and Minor Accounts may download Maisarah’s Mobile Banking App, which is available for IOS, Android and Huawei – App Gallery mobiles or smart devices, and follow the steps. In addition to the account opening, users may follow-up on the status of their application through Maisarah’s mobile App. This option is available for all Omani and non-Omani residents of the Sultanate of Oman. Upon successful account opening, customers may request to get the debit card delivered to wherever they are in the Sultanate.

Maisarah’s innovative Mobile Banking App is a full-fledged smart banking platform designed thoroughly with the utmost attention to detail to offer 24/7 convenience to users at their fingertips. New services and features are introduced constantly to give customers the ultimate banking experience they deserve. The App is highly secure and is periodically enhanced with more safety and security measures. Maisarah’s mobile banking app is available on Android and IOS devices, with enabled face recognition, fingerprint login, and Touch ID. It encompasses many self-services, including viewing credit card PIN and revising the monthly payment percentage through the mobile banking app, and many more.

To learn more, visit the nearest Maisarah Islamic Banking Services branch, check out the official page www.maisarah-oman.com or call 24775777 for further inquiries.