Doha, Qatar: In an extraordinary evening of passion for the beautiful game, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar opener saw a record-breaking attendance of 82,490 enthusiastic fans—marking the largest-ever crowd for both the tournament’s opening game and a Qatari National Team match. The historic occasion was connected and digitally upgraded by Ooredoo Qatar’s innovative technology solutions.

The thrilling clash, which saw defending champions Qatar secure a 3-0 victory against Lebanon, was not just a triumph on the field but also a testament to the country’s love for football. Ooredoo Qatar was one of the game’s most enthusiastic supporters by ensuring that every one of the 82,490 attendees could share their excitement and experiences with friends and family around the world.

The company’s robust network supported over half a million voice calls for Ooredoo subscribers and roamers, and enabled fans to stay connected seamlessly throughout the event. A total of 25TB of data was served by the indoor mobile network in stadium during the event, predominantly driven by social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. This remarkable digital engagement underlines the fans’ desire to capture and share every moment of this historic game and exemplifies Ooredoo’s commitment to empowering Qatar’s sports culture and delivering exceptional experiences to customers and visitors alike.

Ooredoo Qatar looks forward to its further involvement in this prestigious event, which underscores its dedication to fostering community spirit and supporting major international events reaffirming its commitment to upgrading the lives of its customers through technology and connecting people in moments that matter the most.

