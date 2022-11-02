Kuwait City, Kuwait: As part of its upgraded slogan and prioritized strategy focusing providing the community with an upgraded experience, Ooredoo Kuwait, recently introduced an exciting experience for Kuwait’s fresh graduates. Ooredoo is continuously upgrading its means of operations, services and product, this upgrade, is in line with facilitating an upgraded experience when it comes to providing the motivated youth with an exciting experience on how to apply for job opportunities and become part of the talented workforce behind the refreshed and elevated Ooredoo brand.

Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, launched its hiring campaign to all fresh graduates in Kuwait. The inspired and motivated graduates were invited to attend a tailored event for them at the Ooredoo Head Quarters; Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director of Human Resources and Administration Services at Ooredoo Kuwait, welcomed the enthusiastic youth to Ooredoo and highlighted the experience and journey that lays ahead of them during this event. Attendees were split into three groups and each group individually tackled tasks head-on with a problem solving exercise testing their skills and looking into the thought process that goes behind decision making and a role play room to showcase their emotional and interpersonal skills in handling customer demands and needs. Of course, all attendees were catered to in between exercises to add that extra upgraded break between exercises. It is definitely worth mentioning that Ooredoo Kuwait, as part of its corporate social responsibility towards the community, hired the fresh-graduates that partook in the exercise and excelled in the tasks they were given. Ooredoo will always support the upcoming generations and is at the forefront being the first respondent to all community and local needs.

Commenting on this event, Eisa Al-Beshair said in a statement, “As part of our slogan and upgrade here at Ooredoo, we also sought to upgrade experiences for those motivated and to join the Ooredoo family. We differ from the norm of what it means to apply for jobs by allowing applicants to experience the Ooredoo work environment, atmosphere and its people”.

Omar Al-Bassam, Chief of Human Resources and Administration Services at Ooredoo Kuwait, added his thoughts behind the differentiation and providing such an experience stating, “We’re changing through elevating, updating and upgrading all concepts of operations within organizations. We want to provide the hopeful Kuwaiti youth within the market a one of a kind experience and have them experience Ooredoo and its people that make up the Ooredoo brand in Kuwait first-hand. This successful event is symbolic of the differences and heightened experiences Ooredoo Kuwait is keen on giving both its loyal customer base and the community”.

Hamad Al-Matar, Senior Manager of Public Relations at Ooredoo Kuwait, on his part said, “Among the operational upgrades across all levels here at Ooredoo Kuwait, we’re upgrading and maintaining the highest level of standards and staying true to our strategic pillar of being renowned for our corporate social responsibility towards all segments of our community. As we upgrade our world we also want these upgrades to be reflected amongst members of our community locally and this is especially true when it comes to the youthful graduates who are keen and motivated to join in as part of the talented family we have at Ooredoo Kuwait”.

