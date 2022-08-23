Kuwait City, Kuwait: In alignment with their approach and keenness in serving customers, their efforts in rewarding them, encouraging them to partake in all that is positive and upgrading their world through unique and exciting services and offers; Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce digital innovative services in Kuwait, launched their World Cup competition within their Ooredoo Surprises service allowing customers the ability to win tickets to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is taking place in Qatar as Ooredoo is the official Middle East and Africa telecommunication operator for the championship.

Commenting on this exciting contest , Director of Marketing Communications and Social Networks at Ooredoo Kuwait, Naser Al-Abdullah said, “Ooredoo Surprises is the manifestation of Ooredoo’s commitment to enrich the lives of individuals within our society through a world-class telecommunications network, unrivaled digital services and valuable initiatives centered around empowering individuals.

Al-Abdullah added, “Ooredoo Surprises was conceptualized, at it’s core, as Ooredoo’s way to reward its customers with amazing and valuable prizes for their commitment and loyalty, also, as a platform to expose and raise awareness on the Ooredoo brand, increase Ooredoo’s engagement with its customers throughout the whole year while encouraging the rest to join in on a world-class mobile network.”

He ends with, “This competition gives Ooredoo subscribers the opportunity to enjoy the daily valuable content and partake in an exciting competition that earns them more chances to win with Ooredoo. Subscribers increase their chances of winning by collecting cumulative points for every correct answer. Those who want to join in on the excitement and be a part of Ooredoo Surprises are requested to send a text message with the word ‘goal’ to 1111.”

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.