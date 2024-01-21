Kuwait: In a momentous victory, Ooredoo Kuwait, the foremost telecommunications company in Kuwait, has secured three prestigious accolades at the 2024 MENA Stevie Awards, the region's premier global business competition. Established to recognize innovation at organizations and spotlight their noteworthy contributions, these awards underscore Ooredoo Kuwait's unwavering commitment to innovation in the telecommunications sector.

The 2024 Stevie Awards garnered by Ooredoo Kuwait include:

Gold Award: Ooredoo App - Innovative Achievement in Growth

Silver Award: Ooredoo App - Innovation in Business Info App

Gold Award: Ooredoo Website - Innovation in Business Information on Application Websites

Judged by over 150 professionals from the MENA region and worldwide, the 2024 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards recognized top-performing companies for outstanding achievements in innovation, human resources, and customer satisfaction.

The Ooredoo management takes pride in the company's continued success, being honored with a new set of awards for another year. The tireless efforts of the team, working collaboratively to provide customers with the best products, solutions, and services, stand as a strong testament to their commendable dedication.

Ooredoo Kuwait, known for its commitment to enhancing customer lives and experiences, continues to provide top-notch services both face-to-face and digitally.

These awards serve as a clear testament to the company's unwavering dedication to excellence in the telecommunications industry.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.