Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced it is to be the Official Global Connectivity Services Provider for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Ooredoo has been selected by FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy to provide a global network connecting Doha to different points of presence in Europe – London and Frankfurt – and Singapore in Asia.

The telecoms leader will be providing global connectivity services to all media rights licensees in Qatar for this momentous event, with around 50 broadcasters across the globe connecting to its network and the international broadcasting centre in Qatar for transport of live video feeds and data.

As part of this initiative, Ooredoo is building a dedicated multi-100Gig international network offering broadcasters the quality and resiliency required for broadcast-grade video production and distribution.

To ensure broadcasters are provided with an unrivalled, world-class experience, Ooredoo will be leveraging both its expertise in managing large sporting events and its solid working relationships with media system integrators and global service providers. It will be utilising its resilient global high capacity network to support connectivity and broadcasting.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Business Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We are rightfully proud of our selection as Official Global Connectivity Services Provider for such a world-class event, and that FIFA and the SCDL have placed their trust in us. Our reputation for providing strong, reliable network services, and our strategic commitment to innovation and technology, is firmly evidenced by the many other major sporting events at which we have proved our capabilities, such as IAAF World Athletics Championship Doha 2019, FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ and F1 Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix 2021. We look forward to once again showing the world what we, and our country, can do.”

Mohammad Al Khater, Telecommunication and Broadcast Technology Manager, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: "We are very happy to have chosen Ooredoo, the leading telecoms provider in Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region and the world, to provide global connectivity services to all media rights licensees. We have previously worked with Ooredoo, who successfully delivered outstanding quality and results - as well as a great experience for fans - at several major sporting events. We are confident that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will witness unrivalled success with Ooredoo as a partner."

Ooredoo is committed to providing broadcasters a network that will enable millions of viewers across the globe to experience all the goals, actions and excitement of the tournament. With Ooredoo’s nationwide fibreand ground-breaking 5G mobile network, broadcasters and service providers can choose Ooredoo to be one-stop shop for their connectivity requirements

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.