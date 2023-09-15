Ooredoo Qatar will be able to monitor and control energy consumption in real-time while optimizing the network’s use of energy sources and reducing reliance on diesel generators.



The solution contributes to Ooredoo Qatar's sustainability journey, with plans to further explore the use of renewable energy sources.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Ooredoo Qatar deploy the Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution to increase the network’s energy efficiency and reduce the carbon emissions in the network.



The Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution, which includes Enclosure 6150, will enable Ooredoo Qatar to hybrid manage multiple energy sources, such as li-ion batteries in addition to the traditional power grid and diesel generators. The hybrid energy management will optimize their use based on the availability of energy. The Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution provides real-time, remote monitoring of all aspects of the site like collecting, aggregating, and communicating radio, power and enclosure, and site material operating data and status. It also aids in hybrid managing and controlling energy consumption by optimizing the network’s use of energy sources, reducing the reliance on diesel generators, and thus reducing Ooredoo Qatar’s carbon emissions.



Günther Ottendorfer, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Ooredoo Qatar says: "Ooredoo Qatar is fully dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of our network and investing in innovative solutions for sustainable energy management. The implementation of the Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey, allowing us to decrease reliance on diesel generators and achieve substantial carbon emissions reduction. By enhancing energy efficiency in our operations, we aim to support Qatar's ambitious goal - part of Qatar National Vision 2030 - of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030."



Trials where hybrid energy management of power provided by diesel generators and li-ion batteries have already been conducted, resulting in up to 66 percent daily diesel generator runtime reduction with up to 55 percent reduction in fuel consumption. This in turn results in a reduction of approximately 3 tons per month per site of carbon dioxide emissions and a 50 per cent reduction in number of site visits.



Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Global Customer Unit Ooredoo Group at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Ericsson is creating a world of limitless connectivity, where mobile technology opens new possibilities to pioneer a sustainable future. Our innovative solutions reduce the environmental impact of network operations while at the same time enhancing network performance. By leveraging the Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution, and real-time monitoring and control, Ooredoo Qatar will derive significant benefit in its operations. We look forward to working closely with them to deliver a successful deployment in line with Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.”



ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com