Kuwait, Kuwait City: Stemming from its belief in supporting Kuwaiti entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential and encouraging passionate young talents, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, sponsored Mawqif; Kuwait’s ultimate parking application.

Mawqif is a parking application specialized in providing parking services including cashless alternatives and guidance features. These alternatives include ticket validation and ANPR technology (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) which allows users to enter and exit the parking through the reading of the car’s license plate.

Nazem Yousef Al-Ghabra, Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships, at Ooredoo Kuwait said: “This sponsorship comes in tandem with our vision of enriching people's digital lives and supporting Kuwaiti entrepreneurs”. Al-Ghabra added: “We constantly strive to create a beautiful tapestry of experiences that convey Ooredoo’s core values: Caring, Connecting and Challenging”.

From his side, Abdullah Ahmad Shaban, Managing Partner at Mawqif said: “We thank Ooredoo for its constant and continuous support for Mawqif Technologies and its full belief that the digital transformation of the use of car parks is the most appropriate and inevitable trend in the field of car parks. Al-Shaban added, “Ooredoo Kuwait’s sponsorship of Mawqif ensures its commitment to supporting Kuwaiti entrepreneurs whose contributions continue to inspire the world."