Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, participated in the College of Business Administration Career Fair in its 18th year. The career fair was attended by a large number of local and international private sector companies. Ooredoo Kuwait was represented by Omar Al-Bassam- Chief Human Resources and Administration Services Officer, Eisa Al-Beshaier- Senior Director of Human Resources and Administration Services, Mishari Al-Abduljalil- Director High Value Community Segment and Abdullah Al-Khattaf- Public Relations and Internal Communications Specialist.

Ooredoo's Human Resources Department participated in the career fair by providing students with information about job descriptions and roles in the company's different departments and sectors, answering queries about job opportunities, job descriptions, career paths, in addition to introducing them to the different training and internship opportunities Ooredoo provides annually in collaboration with different entities.

Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources and Administration Services Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait reiterated the company’s belief in the major role that the youth play in the future of our country. “We are proud to participate in the College of Business Administration Career Fair, which attracts a number of Kuwait's most talented fresh graduates and alumni who received extensive academic education in a variety of fields. Our support for youth is deep-rooted within our strategy across the organization in Ooredoo. Our aim is to help them discover their potential, open new horizons for the ambitious youth by giving them opportunities to apply their educational knowledge to the professional world.”

Al-Bassam added, “Ooredoo Kuwait has taken upon itself the responsibility of attracting, maintaining and encouraging national talents and developing their skills in light of the accelerating pace of digital transformation and technological change that the world is witnessing - especially in the telecommunications sector”.

Ooredoo boasts a dynamic and fresh corporate culture where new ideas are nurtured, and everyone is given a fair chance to grow and maximize their potential. Ooredoo employees are always given opportunities to develop their skills and enhance their knowledge through extensive year-round training programs along with new challenges to develop their interests.

