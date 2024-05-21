Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait proudly marked Kuwaiti Women's Day with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at honoring and empowering women both within the company and the broader community. This annual celebration, which falls on May 16th, not only highlighted the invaluable contributions of Kuwaiti women but also underscored Ooredoo’s steadfast commitment to inclusion and female empowerment.

These efforts reflect the company's broader commitment to supporting the growth and advancement of Kuwaiti women, thereby enhancing the community across various sectors.

Appreciating Internal Talent

As part of its agenda to honor its female workers on Kuwaiti Women's Day, Ooredoo launched a campaign to recognize and appreciate its female Kuwaiti employees across various departments. The campaign spotlighted these women, emphasizing their significant roles in the company’s ongoing advancements and successes.

By highlighting their contributions, Ooredoo aimed to inspire and motivate all employees, showcasing the invaluable impact of its female workforce.

Naser Al-Abdalla, Director Marketing Communications & Social Media, stated, "At Ooredoo, we believe in a can-do attitude and are committed to helping everyone in the company move forward and contribute to our progress. Each employee can achieve their potential, and we firmly believe in the vital role of our female workers. Inclusion and diversity are crucial to our success. We believe that diversity in all its dimensions creates a stronger workforce and promotes innovation."

Inspirational Guest Speaker: Eng. Sondos Bushahri

Ooredoo also had the honor of hosting Engineer Sondos Bushahri, the new Managing Director of SAP Kuwait. With over 15 years of experience in leading multinational and Fortune 500 companies, Bushahri shared her inspiring success story in a podcast with Ooredoo. She discussed her journey as a Kuwaiti woman in software engineering and conveyed her vision and motivation to encourage Kuwaiti women and the new generation to pursue and achieve their dreams.

“As a mom and female Kuwaiti, I overcame numerous obstacles to achieve my dreams in the technology industry. It wasn't easy, but I decided turn all obstacles into opportunities and pursue my passion for software engineering. During my journey, I learned to be more empathetic and understanding and to other women” said Bushahri.

"I want to emphasize to the new generation that Anything is possible if they believe in their dreams”

Boushehri also highlighted the importance of implementing Diversity & Inclusion in Private and Public sector’s institutions. As she’s a big believer in the importance of equality within the work environment in order to empower Kuwaiti women.

Collaboration with Alnowair for Youth and Women Empowerment

Ooredoo Kuwait furthered its commitment to gender equality and youth empowerment through a collaboration with Alnowair, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering positive behavioral change in Kuwaiti society. As part of this collaboration, Ooredoo sponsored the final capacity-building workshop of the Young Women Leadership Initiative, held at the American University of Kuwait (AUK).

This intensive nine-day workshop aimed to develop personal and leadership skills among young Kuwaiti women using applied theatre techniques. The program addressed key issues facing Kuwaiti women, providing them with the tools and support needed to overcome barriers and achieve their full potential. The workshop activities were designed to enhance various personal growth and leadership qualities, from communication and self-expression to problem-solving and resilience.

A Holistic Approach to Skill Development, Female Empowerment, and Inclusion

Through its investment in the well-being and professional development of its female employees, Ooredoo Kuwait not only supports their growth but also contributes to building a more diverse and inclusive society. By fostering an environment where women are recognized for their pivotal roles and encouraged to pursue their aspirations, Ooredoo reinforces its dedication to inclusivity.

The company remains committed to taking bold steps and initiatives that inspire growth among Kuwaiti youth and women. Through unconventional teaching methods and support programs, Ooredoo aims to cultivate confident and capable future leaders who can drive positive change in society.