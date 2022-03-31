Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, honored the panel discussion participants during the “Data Classification: The Foundation of Businesses Data Security Solutions” Conference held earlier this week at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa – Kuwait. The conference highlighted the enhanced solutions related to data classification for different industries.

Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait- Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain honored the group of experts in the field of data classification which included Sabika Al-Weqayan- Assistant Undersecretary of Information Systems at Kuwait Civil Service Commission, Mai Al-Owaish- Chief Data and digital transformation Officer at Gulf Bank, Engineer Khaled Al-Thekair- Director of Information Technology Department at Kuwait Airways, Husain Al-Bustan- Team Leader, Information Security at KNPC and engineer Manar AlHashash - a pioneer technology leader, who moderated the panel discussion that featured the main sectors in the country to cover all aspects of cloud solutions and cyber security environment.

Al-Babtain emphasized that “We, at Ooredoo aspire to continuously develop our products and services to achieve the highest level of innovation and maturity across people, processes and technology. One of the core benefits of our Data classification and security solutions is to detect, prevent and enforce policy violations to avoid accidental data loss to our corporate customers. Further, our efforts go in line with Kuwait’s 2035 vision “New Kuwait” that aims to strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure and achieving digital transformation. Hence, achieving this transformation requires data flow and security, and the preservation of cyber security for the governmental sectors and companies”.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 and is a member of the International Ooredoo Group. The company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo Kuwait operates in a number of telecom service providers in the region, such as Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine.

Ooredoo Kuwait generated revenues of KD 602 million as of December 31, 2021. Its shares are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange Market.