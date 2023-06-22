Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, reaffirms its commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility and enhancing customer experience by providing special roaming services for the Hajj Pilgrimage. These packages aim to enable pilgrims to stay connected with their families and loved ones back home, providing customers with peace of mind throughout their Hajj rituals, further enhancing every customer's experience.

Additionally, Ooredoo provides a range of roaming bundles, which are designed to meet the varied communication requirements of pilgrims. These bundles offer cost-effective and convenient connectivity solutions, ensuring seamless communication and helping pilgrims stay focused during this holy time.

Stay Connected with Ooredoo's Roaming Bundles:

For a more convenient experience, Ooredoo has introduced a hassle-free subscription process through the user-friendly "Ooredoo App." With comprehensive coverage worldwide, including inflight roaming, the Ooredoo Roaming Packages provide customized data and voice bundles that are specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of each pilgrimage.

With these special roaming services, Ooredoo continues to reinforce its leadership position and its pledge to offer the best services and deals, meeting customers' professional and personal telecommunications needs.