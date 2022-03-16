Kuwait, Kuwait City: Driven by its leading role and participation in charitable initiatives as part of its social responsibility agenda, and its efforts to empower and promote the social inclusion of all, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, collaborates with Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf, to ensure people of determination (people with special needs) receive equal opportunities so they reach their full potential.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Ooredoo Tower, with the attendance of Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales, Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director- Corporate Communications, Mishari Al-Abduljalil, Director High Value Community Segment, Ooredoo Kuwait.

Further, Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf was represented by Khaled Sayed Zaman - Deputy Chairman Anwar Manief Al Harbi - Secretary General; and Abdulaziz Al Kandari – KSCD Manager and Sign Language Interpreter.

According to the agreement, Ooredoo will boost the infrastructure of the main building of the Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf by offering a complementary internet network along with a set of sophisticated digital solutions and WiFi boosters to increase the speed and efficiency of the internet. The company also treats the club employees and members with exclusive offers on its services, products and plans tailored to their needs.

Ooredoo Kuwait has made tangible efforts to support various segments of society, yet, this collaboration comes to shed light on people of determination (people with special needs), especially people with hearing impairment, to offer them equal opportunities without any discrimination. This step further comes to affirm Ooredoo’s recognition of the exceptional role people of determination plays in achieving economic and social development.

This collaboration will also contribute to the rehabilitation of people of determination by providing them more efficient educational opportunities relying more on the Internet, which will expand their horizon, in addition to enhancing public awareness that contributes to their integration into society, as Ooredoo employees will receive sign language classes.