Kuwait - Ooredoo Kuwait, the country's leading telecommunications operator, has embarked on a compassionate journey this Ramadan to extend support to the underprivileged segments of society. Through a month-long CSR campaign, the company has initiated a series of charitable endeavors aimed at uplifting the society and spreading joy during the holy month. These efforts are geared towards supporting the community through donations and volunteer work across multiple causes.

In collaboration with Rahma International Society, Ooredoo Kuwait has distributed 700 meals to those in need across various locations in Kuwait, including Subhan and areas where many blue-collar workers reside.

The company has announced that during its recent campaign, Ooredoo, in collaboration with the Rahma International Society, distributed Iftar meals to a significant number of needy individuals on various days. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to both social and humanitarian causes. By reaching out to the less fortunate, the campaign aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

Moreover, the campaign plays a crucial role in fostering the spirit of humanitarian volunteering among young participants. By engaging in such initiatives, they not only contribute to the betterment of society but also cultivate a sense of empathy and generosity.

This partnership transcends mere iftar provisions, as it is dedicated to shedding light on the noble initiatives undertaken by Rahma International Society, thereby raising awareness about their charitable work and fundraising efforts. This initiative underscores Ooredoo's unwavering dedication to assisting vulnerable populations.

In addition to the distribution of Iftar meals, the company also extended its support to children in hospitals by providing "Gergaian" boxes.

Recognizing the cultural and emotional significance of this tradition, which brings joy to children during the midpoint of Ramadan, the company aims to uplift spirits and spread happiness during the holy month.

Moreover, during the month of Ramadan, Ooredoo will also be distributing water and dates in mosques during iftar time.

Naser Al Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated, "Our holistic campaign is designed to cater to the needs of the community at large, with a particular focus on supporting the less fortunate. Through a range of outreach programs, we aim to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the needy."

He added: "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are driven by a steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility. Our Ramadan CSR initiatives reflect our pledge to create a better world for future generations."

In addition to its Ramadan charity efforts, Ooredoo Kuwait will continue to extend its support to various community causes and roll out comprehensive outreach programs aimed at making a positive impact on society.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

