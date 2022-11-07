Two telecom giants collaborate to ensure seamless connectivity during sporting megaevent

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo and Huawei, two leaders in their respective fields in the international information and communications technology (ICT) sector, have teamed up ahead of the FIFA World Cup, to provide network assurance and the best ever customer experience during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

Using its global experience of delivering network assurance programmes at international sporting events, along with the latest AR-assisted operations, Huawei will have 100 experts in place across different key locations in Qatar and remotely to ensure the success of the assurance programme during the World Cup.

To make sure fans are always connected and will enjoy seamless voice and data services at the most hotly anticipated event of the year, latest generation network equipment has been deployed across seven FIFA stadiums, Qatar Rail metro lines and other major hotspots, to ensure the networks are fine-tuned, issues identified and fixed and comprehensive resilience tests performed.

In addition, Ooredoo and Huawei have deployed a state-of-the-art international broadcast network solution, designed to seamlessly carry live broadcasting traffic globally around the clock, with centres installed at three different locations in Qatar to ensure its smooth operation.

Ooredoo and Huawei have also launched next generation TV services through their fixed broadband network, which will provide an immersive experience for viewers in the state of Qatar who decide to watch the matches and live coverage from the comfort of their home.

The voice over LTE service experience will be upgraded and the platform enhanced to effectively manage the massively increased subscriber load anticipated during the event, with both companies working to maximise agility and performance, offering customised packages to customers at the click of a button.

Additionally, Augmented Reality assisted operations will be used across FIFA stadiums and broadcast networks to ensure an error free experience.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said: “This strategic partnership between Ooredoo Qatar and Huawei looks set to be a winning team as the largest single-sport competition in the world comes to Qatar. Ooredoo continues to be committed to upgrading our customers’ world, and with 1.2 million fans expected to convene over the 29 days of the event, our common goal is to deliver transformational digital experiences for all, as well as to the billions watching on TV around the world.”

Mr. Li Peng, President of Carrier BG Group, Huawei, said: "Huawei has a rich experience in various international sporting events. For this World Cup, Huawei will use multiple leading technologies in partnership with Ooredoo to contribute to the success of this exceptional event taking place in Qatar.”

This is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships with key global technology players signed by the company to ensure an unrivalled World Cup experience for everyone.

