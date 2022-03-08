Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group has once again ranked in the Top 50 Global Telecommunications brands, maintaining its position as one of the world’s leading telecoms companies, according to the recently released Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2022 report.

Ooredoo Group’s brand value increased 6% on its value in 2021, and the company appeared in the ranking list for the sixth consecutive year with a total brand value of USD 3.412 billion. The Group maintained its Brand Strength Index at 79, and its brand rating of AA+ for the fourth consecutive year.

Industry valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance attributes the 6% growth in brand value in part to positive contributions coming from Indonesia, Algeria, Tunisia and Qatar, driven by positive business performance from these operating companies.

Brand Finance produces the rankings list annually according to valuations of telecommunications companies across the globe. Brands are first evaluated to determine their strength – based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation – and this strength is then used to quantify the brand’s value, by calculating the proportion of a business’s revenue that is contributed by the brand. Information from each process is used to create rankings of the world’s most valuable telecoms brands.

Brand Finance has closely monitored Ooredoo Group’s brand value since its global brand roll-out in 2013, with the Group now having featured in the top 50 global telecommunications brands for six consecutive years. The Doha-based telecommunications provider has operating companies in 10 markets across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

Ooredoo Group has made solid progress across key strategic areas, capitalising on digital opportunities presented by changes in market trends and accelerating its digital transformation in line with its strategic plan to operate in an agile, adaptable way. Investment in networks, technology and people has enabled the company to deliver transformational digital experiences and position itself as a market leading connectivity provider across its global footprint.

Speaking of the confirmation of Ooredoo Group’s position, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani – Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo - said: “We are proud to once again be named one of the top 50 telecommunications brands, and delighted that we have maintained this prestigious status for a sixth consecutive year. This is testament to our considerable contribution to the telecommunications industry, a contribution which is a direct result of our commitment to investing in innovation, technology and people to ensure we can offer the best possible products and services across our markets.”

He continued: “We are consolidating our position as a pioneer of commercial 5G and making exciting progress in both our own digital transformation and as part of the digital revolution. We believe our competitive strategy, strong leadership and commitment to evolving into a smart telco will stand us in good stead to drive this momentum forward, enabling us to maintain and increase our brand value in the years to come.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

