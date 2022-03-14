Ooredoo Kuwait was awarded for operating the Fastest 5G Network in Kuwait

Barcelona, Spain/Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a leading provider of ICT and one of the world’s pioneers in 5G, will drive forward enhancement of its customer experience thanks to new partnerships and agreements with industry heavyweights cemented at Mobile World Congress 2022.

With key themes of the event being 5G Connect, Advancing AI, Cloud Net, FinTech, Internet of Everything and Tech Horizon, Ooredoo met with several of its established partners as well as new and prospective partners to explore opportunities within these themes.

The Group made several high-profile announcements at the event, and signed several top-level partnerships with industry leaders.

A highlight of the event was the announcement that Ooredoo has been selected by sports giant FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy as Official Global Connectivity Services Provider for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, to provide a global network connecting Doha with various points of presence in Europe and Asia.

MWC attendees learned about Ooredoo’s collaboration with Ericsson and Nokia through which the telco will provide a dedicated LTE network that would provide high-availability voice and data services to support oil and gas applications and operations in such remote locations beyond the normal fixed and mobile network footprint.

Details were also shared of the partnership with Toyota and KDDI via which Ooredoo will be the connectivity provider for connected cars in Qatar.

Ooredoo and Google Cloud signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic technology partnership that will further advance Ooredoo’s digital offerings. The MoU will see Google Cloud play a significant role in enhancing multiple end-user and enterprise services offered by Ooredoo across its global footprint.

In keeping with industry excitement over the phenomenal potential of eSports, Ooredoo shared an update on its own eSports brand, Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land, with recent developments including the launch of gaming Add-ons for postpaid plans; the launch of Channel 0, a dedicated gaming channel on Ooredoo tv; the latest Ooredoo Arena tournaments; and the collaboration with Dell Technologies to further cement commitment to contribute to the eSports scene in Qatar and the region.

An exciting partnership with SAP was also announced, with this collaboration seeing SAP consolidating Ooredoo’s ERP applications into a centralised cloud platform to improve user experience through integrated end-to-end processes.

The Group is also proud that both Asiacell Iraq and Ooredoo Kuwait were lauded by speed and network benchmarker Ookla for their service. Asiacell Iraq was recognised for having the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage in Iraq.

Ooredoo Kuwait was awarded for operating the Fastest 5G Network in Kuwait. Ooredoo Kuwait has taken major steps in the world of telecommunications over the past two years and during the pandemic, and continued to strengthen its networks up until this day while successfully continued to achieve key milestones in its network development journey. Moreover, the company has taken proactive steps in the Kuwaiti market and outperformed its competitors in providing the best and fastest coverage. The network infrastructure witnessed a significant upgrade over the past two years, with more than USD 250 million invested heavily in developing the network in addition to enhancing and enriching customers’ experience and providing the best 5G experience. Faster speeds and very low response rates (latency) in data transmission have been remarkably observed. Ooredoo Kuwait proudly earned this accomplishment based on the results of thousands of consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest.

Unremitting efforts have been made by Ooredoo Kuwait with great hard work by Technology and Networks teams that was supported directly by the senior management. This resulted in increasing the number of its 5G towers across the country to ensure a broader and more comprehensive coverage across all residential areas of Kuwait, chalets, farms and islands. Furthermore, Ooredoo Kuwait deployed 500 Long Term Evolution (LTE) expansions and upgrades to providing much faster data speeds, improved performance as well as lower operating costs.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We were delighted to be back at Mobile World Congress, an event we consider key to our business and an unrivalled opportunity to connect with our industry. We are entering a new phase of development and growth in ICT, full of potential, and MWC is the ideal platform via which we can explore new opportunities with leading names from around the world. A key element of our corporate strategy is to seek, establish and develop partnerships with the world’s leading names in our industry, and our many meetings and discussions generated exciting partnerships and promising opportunities. We thank the organisers of MWC for such a productive, enjoyable event and look forward to seeing the undoubtedly positive effects in our business as a result.”

Further meetings with industry giants Ericsson, Nokia and HUAWEI related to the recent merger between Indosat Ooredoo and CK Hutchison - forming Indonesia’s second largest telco, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – and the importance of the three entities’ contribution to the network integration project of the new company.

Other high-profile meetings included discussions with Amazon Web Services, Samsung, ZTE, Meta, Oracle, Cisco, Microsoft and Tofane/iBasis.

