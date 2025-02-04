Ooredoo Group has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at Capacity Middle East 2025, the region’s leading event for digital infrastructure, connectivity, and telecom innovation.

Taking place in Dubai from 4 to 6 February 2025, the event will provide a key platform for Ooredoo to showcase its leadership in next-generation technologies and network expansion.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer at Ooredoo, said:

“Capacity Middle East is an important platform to expand partnerships and accelerate digital infrastructure growth. As demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity surges, we are advancing our capabilities to support businesses, hyperscalers, and telecom operators across the region with innovative, future-ready solutions.”

With digital infrastructure at the core of its strategy, Ooredoo continues to strengthen its position in the global and regional telecom ecosystem.

The company’s participation will facilitate engagement with key industry players, including business customers, hyperscalers, AI providers, data centre operators, and telecom partners.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in nine countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.