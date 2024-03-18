Doha, Qatar and Dubai, UAE: Ooredoo Group, a leading multinational telecom and infrastructure company, and e&, one of the leading global technology groups, have partnered to deploy the subsea latest technology enabling Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system to provide a unique solution of better latency with enhanced international connectivity and high reliability connecting Data Centres in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The deployment of GGC1 significantly increases the existing network capacity, allowing Ooredoo and e& to offer customers high-capacity services up to 28 Tbps with optimal cost and power efficiency per bit. This enables cost-effective scaling to meet growing bandwidth demands and enhance network resilience.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer, Ooredoo, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with e& on the deployment of the Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise submarine networks in the Middle East. This partnership underscores our commitment to upgrade our customers’ experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology. With GGC1, our customers will be able to enjoy enhanced international connectivity and reliability, further cementing our position as a leader in the telecom and infrastructure industry."

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer, e& said: “The investment brings an upgraded and modernised element to our submarine and terrestrial networks connecting UAE to Qatar, providing us with the capacity we needed while saving space and power. With this future-proof technology, e& and Ooredoo are well-positioned to continue to be major players in the global wholesale market, developing our infrastructure to connect regions and continents together and delivering a unique, high-performance, and robust solution to our customers.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale

As the driving force behind connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e&- one of the leading technology group in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a catalyst for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& Carrier and Wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

The ecosystem of e& Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region’s most extensive international network that links 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching over 800+ destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 16 countries and two regional offices in Europe and Asia, it offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers and OTTs worldwide to fulfil their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes mobile, data, voice and satellite services.

e& Carrier & Wholesale was also globally acclaimed as the ‘Best Wholesale Provider’ for many years in a row.