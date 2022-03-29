Kuwait, Kuwait City: Data is one of the most critical asset to corporates that contribute to improving performance and productivity, along with easing the decision making process, reducing data maintenance and storage costs, Which usually take place after analyzing the collected data efficiently and in a secure cyber environment.

Ooredoo business, the trusted technology partner for business solutions, in association with Oracle, held a private event “Data Classification: unlocking insights, innovation and security” which took place on Sunday, March 27, 2021 at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa – Kuwait. The event shed the light on the importance of the ongoing data classification to support data security requirements and prevent security incidents. The event was attended by a select group of experts in the field of data classification which included Engineer Manar Al-Hashash- Moderator and Digital Content Specialist, Sebica Al-Weqayan- Assistant Undersecretary of Information Systems at Kuwait Civil Service Commission, Mai Al-Owaish- Chief Data and Innovation Officer at Gulf Bank, Engineer Khaled Al-Thekair- Director of Information Technology Department at Kuwait Airways, and Husain Al-Bustan- Team Leader, Information Security, Kuwait National Petroleum Company, Mohamad Jibril- Technology Manager at Oracle Kuwait and Bahrain, Ayman Basem- Technology Leader at Oracle.

Attendees from Ooredoo Kuwait included Chief Executive Officer- Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Commercial Officer- Tapan Tripathi, Chief Technology Officer- Hassan El-Chami, Chief Finance Officer- Fadi Kawar, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer- Basel Ramadan, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales- Essa Al-Moosa, and Senior Director- Corporate Communications Mijbil Al-Ayoub.

A unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise on how Ooredoo Cloud Infrastructure helps hosting the company’s workloads and data securely in compliance with the latest Data Classification policies and regulations for public and private organizations operating in the State of Kuwait.

Generally, classification provides businesses with insights into the data it is creating, the amount, type and content of data it is collecting, and the level of sensitivity it has. While Data classification is the processes, tools and algorithms designed especially to organize data into categories. Hence, the final purpose of this categorizing process is to make data easier to store, manage, and secure.

Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “The rapid development of technologies increases the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive data. In response, we constantly aim to provide cloud and security solutions that enable companies and governmental bodies to host applications and data within a secure virtual environment. The data classification systems we allow companies to improve the usability and accessibility of data, which derive more value from their information assets. The aim is to enhance the culture of data sharing in order to improve transparency among companies and public authorities and support the economic growth and innovation”.

Al-Moosa noted that the data classification systems allow companies to improve the usability and accessibility of data, which derive more value from their information assets. The aim is to enhance the culture of data sharing in order to improve transparency among companies and public authorities and support economic growth and innovation.

Mijbil Al-Ayoub directed the event and panel discussion and stressed that Ooredoo Kuwait is not only keen on providing services to individuals, but is working and keen to develop the business sector by providing a specialized department for companies and businesses "Ooredoo business" to work on providing all communications and technological solutions Helping businesses in their digital journey. Al-Ayoub said, “Ooredoo is a pioneer in the field of technology, and Ooredoo’s strategy aims to lay the foundations for digital transformation to be the leader in digitization and innovation in the country, enriching the digital customer experience, enhancing the economy and creating an inclusive digital society.”

Further, data supports in enhancing the competitiveness of the country. Governmental bodies share data in order to achieve highest level of integration and reduce data conflict and the multiplicity of its sources, which requires categorizing data into standardized levels that lead to a balance between the benefits and risks of sharing data. This step also raises the level of transparency and enhances integrity by regulating and limiting the right to access or obtain public information.