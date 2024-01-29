Kuwait: Ooredoo business, the leading player in the telecommunications industry, participated in a transformative event hosted by Dell Technologies and co-hosted with Mindware, at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

The event, a veritable showcase of cutting-edge technology solutions, focused on providing innovative tools for organizations to thrive in the realms of technology, cyber resiliency, and data protection. Ooredoo business, represented by its dedicated team, played an integral role in shaping the discourse on the latest advancements in the field.

As part of Ooredoo Business's unwavering commitment to customer loyalty and fostering robust connections among companies, this strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone. Ooredoo Business Kuwait is at the forefront of accelerating technological solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of SMBs and large corporations alike.

Essa Almousa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our involvement with Dell Technologies underscores our commitment to providing top-notch solutions for our customers. We believe in continually upgrading technologies to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape."

This collaboration opens exciting opportunities for Ooredoo business to explore new avenues and enhance its technological offerings. The commitment to staying ahead of the curve aligns with Ooredoo Business's vision to be a leader in delivering transformative solutions in the ever-evolving digital landscape.