Kuwait City: Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, is thrilled to announce the winners of its ongoing Value-Added Services competition. This competition, which has been ongoing throughout the year, reaffirms Ooredoo’s deep commitment to fostering strong relationships with its customers by providing them with an outstanding and all-encompassing communication experience, accompanied by prizes that cater to their desires and ambitions.

Ooredoo’s customers were able to take part in the Value-Added Services competition effortlessly by sending a simple text message. By doing so, participants entered the competition and received an engaging set of questions. This initiative not only encouraged active participation but also highlighted the diverse range and advantages of Ooredoo's value-added services.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our Value-Added Services competition," said Sundos Al Shatti, Director Digital Services at Ooredoo Kuwait. She then added: "This initiative was designed to showcase the breadth of services we offer and provide an opportunity for our customers to win exciting prizes while enjoying the benefits of our value-added services."

The first leg of the competition has concluded, and the winners of the draw Mr. Saleh Majed al Sharifi and Mr. Dillan Roycroft were presented with a prize pool of $10,000, rewarding them for their active participation and knowledge of Ooredoo's value-added services.

Ooredoo is committed to providing a comprehensive customer experience and continuously developing its services, offers, and prizes to meet customer needs and aspirations. By understanding customer requirements and enhancing direct interaction, Ooredoo aims to maintain its leading position in the telecommunications sector, both locally and internationally. The Value-Added Services competition and recent prize announcements exemplify Ooredoo's ongoing initiatives to engage and reward its loyal customer base, showcasing its drive to provide innovative solutions and exceptional services.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.