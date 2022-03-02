The five-year project will begin in the second quarter of 2022

Ooredoo will deploy 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System 4G radio solutions

Ooredoo and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have signed a partnership at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain to provide offshore enterprise connectivity in Qatar. As part of the five-year partnership, Ericsson will supply and manage the 4G network for the Ooredoo oil and gas enterprise customers at their offshore sites to meet their traffic requirements.

The project will begin in the second quarter of 2022 with Ericsson providing 4G radio solutions from its Ericsson Radio System portfolio with the ability to seamlessly transition to 5G in the future. The 5G-ready Ericsson solutions will modernize the enterprises’ current communication infrastructure to simplify the communication for the Ooredoo oil and gas enterprise customers to have their traffic carried securely over Ooredoo’s network. This will open more opportunities for the Ooredoo oil and gas enterprise customers to develop more use cases for automation in the future.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar says: “This exciting launch is yet more evidence to consolidate our position as an innovator and trusted provider of customised solutions to support our many industries in Qatar and further afield. We are committed to investing in innovation as a key part of our corporate strategy, and to finding and developing solutions for customer needs across every industry. Working with world-class partners such as Ericsson, we leverage our experience and their technology to ensure the products and services we offer our customers are second to none.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: "Today’s agreement with Ooredoo is an important step that will benefit the oil and gas industry. Ericsson has a strong roadmap and track-record in delivering 5G-ready solutions and we are proud to be Ooredoo’s partner to modernise the networks of the oil and gas industry. We look forward to further our collaboration with Ooredoo in the field of innovative industrial and enterprises cases in Qatar.”

As enterprises across the globe look to digitize their operations and create a more agile infrastructure, Ericsson continues to be an integral partner to communication service providers to help enterprises evolve their networks towards 4G wireless broadband with a clear path toward transitioning into more advanced use cases with 5G. Ericsson has a long track record of developing multi-technology solutions that are ready to move from 4G to 5G without network disruptions. Ericsson’s cellular technology empowers offshores to create agility, advance their operations, and increase productivity.

-Ends-

Related Links: Ericsson Radio System

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Twitter: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa