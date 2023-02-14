UAE based F&B Brands Foodlink, Bhukkad Cafe, Farzi Cafe, Cali Poke, Papa Johns & More have signed up with One rare to release their NFTs for signature dishes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 14th 2023– After incredible success across the world, OneRare, the world’s first food metaverse, or better known as Foodverse, announced today its official launch in the UAE market. Developed by real-life husband and wife team, Gaurav Gupta and Supreet Raju, the duo is creating a metaverse bringing the Global F&B Industry to Web3 for the first time ever - allowing them to create virtual experiences, food NFTs and games, & interact with foodies from across the world.

Created while in lockdown, Supreet Raju, co-founder and CEO of OneRare states, “I have long said that food has a language of its own and makes the world a happier place. It is what connects us and the metaverse only brings us closer together in a unique way in which we can share our culture and our food. Now with the launch of the foodverse, there is no reason why brands and consumers can’t come together in this safe, virtual setting.”

The Foodverse developed by OneRare will feature various zones where users can discover Celebrity Chefs, Food Brands and Virtual Restaurants. Designed like the real world, the foodverse features various geographical areas like the beach, forest and lakeside, and you can explore the open world at your will. There is also an exclusive Gaming zone, with activity areas for players to explore, earn, collect and battle. “The platform is incredibly unique and offers the end-user with so many opportunities to explore food,” adds Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of OneRare.

OneRare will also allow users to claim Dish NFTs from across the world, by collecting Ingredients and following Recipes to mint exclusive NFT artworks. Dishes include global cuisines, festive specials, keto and vegan-friendly recipes, as well as signature recipes from celebrity chefs and restaurants. Raju explained, “As we grow, users will also be able to swap these NFTs for real meals & deals – amalgamating our real & virtual lives.”

After its initial launchand the intense interest that quickly followed, Gupta and Raju quickly expanded their vision by introducing the first full-service food metaverse featuring in-world games, chef and brand partnerships and exchanges of virtual assets for real world utility.

Partnerships with food brands such as Foodlink UAE, The Bhukkad Cafe, Cali Poke, Farzi Cafe, Papa John’s and more in only a few months is the testament of F&B businesses looking to create virtual restaurants, interactive experiences and more on Blockchain.

UAE-based F&B group Foodlink released NFTs for its award winning sustainable cloud kitchen brand, Art of Dum’s signature Dish’s Dum Handi ka Gosht’ & China Bistro’s Vegetable Crystal Dumplings in food verse, and the street food inspired cafe The Bhukkad Cafe in collaboration with OneRare is all pumped up to release three unique Vada Pav NFTs — Cheeseburst, Schezwan, and Classic on 19th February — which will be available to mint in the OneRare Kitchen.

Sanjay Vazirani, Founder and CEO of Foodlink Global restaurants & catering services, “My endeavour - Foodlink, operates a variety of verticals in the F&B industry. I'm thrilled to be a part of Web3's transformational journey and am looking forward to seeing it in its full potential soon, complete with innovative functionalities, cutting-edge user experience, and ease of use that will make it easy for our expanding customer base to adopt. I wish OneRare the best as they work to revolutionise Web3 and raise awareness of and interest in what the future may hold for all of us.”

“We’re extremely excited to announce our collaboration with OneRare on developing the world’s FIRST EVER VADA PAV NFT! When OneRare reached out to us with the idea of developing our own series of NFTs, we were excited because we’re a very crypto friendly brand & have always supported our growing Bhukkad community with all things crypto, from hosting free crypto workshops to accepting payments in crypto. Our vision with this collaboration is to educate our followers & customers on use cases of crypto & ease them into adoption with fun, unique solutions & features. We look forward to engaging with our food community to create even more fun experiences in the Metaverse with the expert help of OneRare.” — Reshmi Mukherjee, co-founder, The Bhukkad Cafe

With the first-ever foodie platform on the blockchain, OneRare is creating a unique opportunity for food businesses in the UAE to explore new technology and leverage it for marketing, growth and social impact. Raju concludes, “Since OneRare is a celebration of food, we would be remiss to not address world hunger. Working with our F&B partners, we aim to raise funds with special NFT sales and foodverse events.”

To learn more about OneRare, visit their website at OneRare.io or by following on Instagram and Twitter @onerarenft.

