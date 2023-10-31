Dubai: One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is ready to welcome homeowners to their ultra-luxury apartments at The Residences in November 2023. The official opening of One Za’abeel The Residences has been long anticipated, and the handover, accelerated by 2 months for an early delivery, marks a fresh milestone for the development.

An architectural feat and engineering marvel, the award-winning mixed-use development is a symbol of Dubai’s pioneering spirit, reflected from its sleek exterior to the finest details of its interior. Taking its place amongst Dubai’s skyline, One Za’abeel’s twin skyscrapers are dissected by ‘The Link’, the world’s longest cantilevered building offering luxurious hospitality and entertainment options.

Standing 235 meters tall and 59 stories high, One Za’abeel The Residences offers 264 ultra-luxurious apartments with a mix of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom simplexes and duplexes and a 5-bedroom penthouse. Beginning in November, homeowners at this coveted address will be welcomed to the ultimate lifestyle destination and enjoy unmatched views of Dubai with easy access to its most significant locations.

Designed with meticulous care, the high-quality residences are finished with the finest craftsmanship and provide residents with an elevated living experience. Nestled within One Za’abeel, the development is a hub for world-class residences, grade-A offices, ultra-luxury retail space, the first One&Only’s vertical Urban resort at One&Only One Za’abeel, and SIRO the ultimate fitness and recovery hotel. SIRO One Za’abeel will be home to a holistic fitness and wellbeing program, in a beautifully designed hotel environment with skyline views of Dubai.

Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel said, “The road to this handover has been paved with memorable milestones that reflect the Dubai community’s desire for high-quality, luxury mixed-used spaces. One Za’abeel is elated to welcome the individuals and families that have entrusted us with creating their homes as the first stage of our opening to the public. Our aim has always been to reflect the enterprising spirit of Dubai, and in turn, Dubai has embraced us at every stage. As we near the finalisation of this grand project we look forward to welcoming luxury-seeking and strategically minded visitors, businesses, and tourists and we are grateful for the eagerness and excitement we have received.”

To follow further updates on One Za’abeel as it approaches its Grand Opening in Q1 2024, kindly visit: onezaabeel.com

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury hotel, SIRO hotel a Luxury Fitness & Wellness Hotel and One Za’abeel Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development will promise the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.