Dubai - PRCA MENA, the leading professional association for public relations and communications in the Middle East and North Africa, is delighted to announce One Group as the official headline sponsor for this year’s Conference and Digital Awards, scheduled to take place in Riyadh on 8th November.

Based in Riyadh, One Group is already a partner of PRCA MENA and their commitment to fostering excellence aligns with the values of this prestigious event. Monika Fourneaux, PRCA Head of EMEA, expressed: "We are thrilled to have One Group as our Headline sponsor. Their unwavering dedication and support have been invaluable, enabling us to create an exceptional event for all attendees."

As PRCA MENA ventures into organising the Conference and Digital Awards in Riyadh for the first time, the city's exciting atmosphere sets the perfect backdrop for this occasion.

Faris Aljameel, Vice Chairman at One Group, said: "PRCA MENA has been an invaluable partner for us, and we are truly honoured to sponsor this outstanding event. Together, we are committed to bringing the best to the industry."

The PRCA MENA Conference and Digital Awards 2023 promises to be a momentous gathering, celebrating achievements and innovations in the world of PR. The event will offer exceptional networking opportunities, insightful panel discussions, and recognition of outstanding contributions in the field.

For more information about the event, please visit https://prca.mena.global/events/prca-mena-conference-and-digital-awards-2023/

-Ends-

About One Group

A Marketing and Communication group, founded and based in Saudi Arabia - 2017, working to provide consulting, business development and project management services through implementing best methodologies and standards by national and international competencies and distinct energies where they have participated in leading several major communication projects and initiatives.

For more information visit https://one1.sa/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global