Recently, OMODA made their debut as independent brands at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition ("Auto Shanghai 2023"), which sparked extensive attention from the global media. This conference attracted the attention of over 400 global dealers and media reporters. As of now, the total media exposure of April Boast is 4.87 billion times.

Before, a series of livestreaming activities were carried out at OMODA Global Headquarters. Focusing on the emerging background and R&D concept of OMODA 5, the first global vehicle in its series, its global promotion layout was introduced during the livestreaming.

The launch of OMODA 5 in the UAE is an important step in OMODA's global strategy, said Ms. Lilian Xiong - Marketing Director during the livestreaming. She also said that OMODA 5 will bring a new intelligent travel experience for users in all countries and regions in the Middle East in the future.

As a new brand that caters to fantastic lifestyle of hipsters around the world, OMODA has its roots in bringing cars from Metaverse into real life. The OMODA team found that “CROSS” has become the latest popular lifestyle for young people according to their deep insight into the market: the "CROSS" of identities and roles for people not only occurs among different scenarios, but also often in virtual and real world, which exactly corresponds to the concept of parallel universe and Metaverse in physics，thus providing living space for different forms of "us". OMODA is therefore designed advancedly and technologically to break traditional constraints in the real world, and foresee the tread in the future, so as to create a sense of cutting-edge technology and belonging for the new generation with its own characteristics.

As a new model that integrates the advantages of multiple automobile categories, OMODA 5 is developed in a cross-platform or cross-functional way to bring more driving pleasure. Under the new design concept of “Art in motion” proposed by the OMODA R&D team, the eye-catching sliding back styling of OMODA’s CROSSOVER-style SUV will provide young users with the most futuristic technology, thus responding to the young personality proposition.

Apart from its fantastic appearance, OMODA 5 boasts powerful intelligent technology configuration. Equipped with its 10.25 duplex screen, new generation of 4.0 ADAS system with 16 functions, and intelligent cabin with 64-color atmosphere lights, it highlights a fascinating feeling of future technology and fashionable experience. Among which the 4.0 ADAS system puts OMODA 5 far ahead of its peers. In addition to adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency brake and other general features, OMODA 5 is also equipped with the driver monitoring system (DMS) for the first time, achieving a technology configuration comparable to that of a premium vehicle.

In terms of powertrain, OMODA 5 performs satisfactorily and as well as 2.0T model. Powered by the blockbuster 1.6TGDI engine, OMODA 5 can deliver a maximum power of 145kW and a peak torque of 290N m, matching the Getrag 7DCT, which is the same as BMW X1. Thanks to the 1.6TGDI + 7DCT power combination, OMODA 5 can achieve the extreme driving experience within 8s for 0-100km acceleration.

Additionally, as the first global vehicle of Chery, OMODA 5 has undergone local adaptability development in accordance with regulatory requirements of a dozen of countries to satisfy the needs of global users. Especially in terms of safety, 78% of the OMODA 5 body is made of ultra-high strength steel and 10.71% is made of thermo-forming steel, with a maximum strength of 1800MPa, effectively guaranteeing the integrity of the body. Moreover, it also conducts extreme scenario tests all over the world to meet the highest safety test standards of the global mainstream collision assessment institutions.

As the first Chinese automobile product of OMODA team that targets to the global market, OMODA 5 has five major global advantages, including global R&D, global standards, global quality, global name-collecting, and global listing, thus becoming a new travel tool that breaks the current traditional constraints and foresees the future technology. Currently, OMODA is closely laying out OMODA 5 into various markets to actively create a fashionable and cutting-edge lifestyle for young users around the world，and also soon to meet users in the UAE.