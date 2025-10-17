Dubai, UAE: OMNIYAT and Dubai Basketball are proud to announce their new strategic partnership as the leading ultra-luxury developer is named the Official Partner for the 2025/2026 seasons of the EuroLeague and the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA).

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT GROUP, a diversified multi-brand portfolio including OMNIYAT, and Abdulla Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman and Founder of Dubai Basketball, were present for the signing of the sponsorship deal at the Coca-Cola Arena ahead of Dubai Basketball’s historic Euroleague game against FC Barcelona Thursday evening.

As the Official Partner, OMNIYAT will play a central role in powering the team’s journey in two of the world’s most competitive leagues, while elevating fan experiences and celebrating Dubai’s growing presence on the global basketball stage.

The deal reinforces OMNIYAT’s commitment to and belief in sport’s ability to inspire and unite people across generations and geographies. It reflects its Founder’s vision and continued commitment to create elevated living environments and experiences that foster wellness, vitality, ambition and longevity for individuals and communities.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, OMNIYAT GROUP, said: “Dubai Basketball represents everything that makes this city so inspiring; ambition, unity, and a relentless drive to dream big and be the best. As a proud Dubai homegrown brand, OMNIYAT is thrilled to support a team that is not only making history on the court but also inspiring our community to embrace ambition and teamwork at the highest levels with shared pride. Sport has the power to bring people together and energise communities, and we are honoured to play our part in that journey. We wish the team every success this season and beyond.”

Abdulla Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman and Founder of Dubai Basketball, added: “We are proud to partner with OMNIYAT, a brand that exemplifies vision, excellence, and innovation – values that resonate deeply with Dubai Basketball. Together, we aim to elevate the game, inspire the next generation, and build a lasting legacy both on and off the court.”

Since its inception in 2023, Dubai Basketball has achieved remarkable success reaching the ABA League playoffs in their debut season and rapidly establishing itself as one of the region’s most exciting and competitive professional clubs. Dubai Basketball remains the only home team to represent the city of Dubai in two international leagues.

Earlier this year and starting this season, Dubai Basketball secured a five-year license to join the EuroLeague, becoming the first club from the GCC region to compete in Europe’s top-tier basketball competition. Dubai Basketball aims to foster and grow the sport of basketball in the region by developing talented athletes and creating a strong fan base.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is the flagship company within OMNIYAT GROUP, a diversified multi-brand portfolio across the real estate hospitality, commercial and tech sectors. OMNIYAT was established in 2005 and continues to set the benchmark as the market leader in ultra-luxury real estate in Dubai. It is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2025/26 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players led by Head Coach Jurica Golemac. The club plays their home games at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.