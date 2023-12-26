Dubai, UAE – Omnix International, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer, introduces an innovative Generative Conversational AI solution, a cutting-edge AI-driven technology that integrates both Conversational AI and Generative AI. The solution utilizes AI, machine learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP), enabling it to increase operational efficiency and lays the groundwork for a future where intelligent systems autonomously can evolve and innovate.

Conversational AI is developed on a no-code authoring platform that enables bi-directional communication between humans and applications through a native connector. It comes with robust training tools and learning mechanisms, which continuously improve the performance and knowledge of virtual assistants. Additionally, it is equipped with advanced capabilities that enable it to differentiate intent, extract context, and acknowledge sentiment, providing an elevated conversational experience.

Conversational AI further excels in knowledge, vision, search, and voice processing. These features enable intelligent recommendations, semantic searches, image recognition with remarkable accuracy rates, and voice-based verifications. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with Robotic Process Automation platforms (RPA) and APIs, offering organic connectivity with core business applications.

Integrating generative AI with conversational AI enhances the latter's ability to produce more natural and diverse responses.

Generative AI includes systems that create new content based on patterns learned from structured and unstructured data. These models generate responses that mimic human language, understanding context and crafting coherent, relevant text. By leveraging generative models within conversational AI frameworks, systems can better comprehend nuances in language, maintain context throughout a conversation, and generate more engaging, human-like responses. This integration empowers conversational AI to simulate natural conversation more effectively, catering to diverse user needs across various applications.

"Our Generative Conversational AI solution is a powerful combination of cutting-edge technologies that aims to revolutionize enterprise interactions. It is an NLP engine that supports over 45 languages, making it a game-changer in the realm of intelligent virtual assistants. This solution is a testament to our mission to enhance productivity and satisfaction for enterprises in this transformative phase." says Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.

Businesses can significantly improve their user interactions, efficiency, and accuracy while saving time and cost by leveraging conversational automation integrated with Generative AI. This integration allows for the automatic generation of answers for a wide range of generic use cases, streamlining the handling of FAQs and eliminating the need for manual extraction or training.

In HR, conversational automation can streamline onboarding, training, and surveys, while in IT, it can significantly enhance help desk support operations. Additionally, it can enhance sales functions by improving CRM, lead generation, and product insights. It can also transform management and finance operations by simplifying expense handling, invoice processing and providing detailed reporting.

In the ever-changing world of enterprise efficiency, Omnix International remains committed to empowering businesses on their digital transformation journey. This dedication is reflected in the delivery of practical solutions that redefine operational standards. By prioritizing productivity and user satisfaction, Omnix International aims to facilitate streamlined operations and achieve success across industries.

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/