Dubai: OMNES Media, a specialized provider of digital media and marketing solutions, announced that it will be participating in the Global Media Congress, which will be held from November 15th to 17th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, hosting many local and international institutions and companies in the media sector.

At the event, OMNES Media will showcase digital solutions that are dedicated to the media and marketing sectors to the Congress audience. OMNES Media aims to open new doors for cooperation with key players operating in the media, advertising and marketing fields, as well as identifying ways to enhance joint work to develop additional digital solutions with strategic partners.

At the Global Media Congress, visitors to the OMNES Media pavilion will be introduced to the Advert on Click (www.advertonclick.com), a platform specialized in promoting advertising spaces of all kinds across the Arab world to medi sellers and buyers alike. and the Visitors will also be acquainted with OMNES Influencers (www.omnesinfluencers.com), the digital platform specialized in influencer marketing, that offers a rish variety of services that facilitate the interaction between the advertisers and influencers or content creators globally.

OMNES Media will also introduce a number of digital solutions from its portfolio in cooperation with strategic partners from the United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Malaysia and Jordan. The solutions include media content management and publishing, archiving and search, interpretation, media monitoring, and Ad management solutions that are all compatible with the latest applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data.

Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media, said: "We view this important and purposeful participation as a good platform to introduce our services with our strategic partners. We plan to introduce OMNES Media's unique digital services and solutions for the media and marketing sectors to a wider audience."

Aldeeb stressed that participation in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi will open up prospects for cooperation with new local and international players, and will allow OMNES Media to engage with and learn from other players in the industry. The event will see a series of meetings and gatherings with Arab and international media pioneers who will exchange experiences and views on the industry's future.

This unique global event will serve as a global platform for many leaders operating in the media industry to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnerships that will enhance the media sector, ensure its long-term sustainability, and support the continuous efforts in providing innovative solutions and useful content. The congress will also give media buyers and sellers the opportunity to meet, communicate, exchange ideas, conduct business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies.

