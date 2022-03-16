Dubai: Omnicom Media Group MENA, the holding company of OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, has announced a new structure for its Investment Team. The move is designed to enhance the group’s and agencies’ competitiveness and their ability to deliver value and excellence.



Previously leading buying for OMD in the GCC as the media communications agency’s Head of Investments, Elie Bachaalani has been promoted to OMG MENA’s Executive Director-Investments, overseeing all its entities. At the group for close to 16 years, Bachaalani will now further strengthen its Investment product and its value to clients with his expertise, experience, approach to creative solutions and commercial acumen. He will report to Wissam Najjar, the holding group’s COO, who also leads the group’s investment function.



At agency level, Gaby Salame and Mohammad Majed will assume the role of Investment Lead at OMD and Hearts & Science respectively. Bachaalani will assume this responsibility at PHD until that position is filled. Agency Investment Leads will work closely with Bachaalani’s team on all commercial aspects and Roli Okoro, General Manager-Programmatic, Search & Social at OMG MENA, on all digital product-related tasks.



“This restructure is less about today and more about tomorrow. At OMG, we’ve always striven to be future-ready. In this rapidly changing marketing environment, where disruptive technologies create an increasingly complex landscape, future traders must always be ready to provide the optimal solution so that clients meet their business objectives,” commented Wissam Najjar, COO of OMG MENA. “Backed by technology, intelligence and automation, our traders will focus more on strategic considerations. As well as our tech stack, Elie will leverage our human stack, empowering our people to operate at their best and ahead of the curve.”

“There are exciting opportunities to enhance our speed, efficiency, and capability further. This restructure provides us with the clarity, vision and resources, be they talent or technology, to adapt and thrive in this rapidly changing environment,” added Elie Bachaalani, OMG MENA’s Executive Director-Investments. “My focus will be on harnessing the synergies that exist between all stakeholders to deliver speed-to-market and innovative investment solutions. We’re about delivering innovation and value. With this structure now in place we can go further in this mission.”



About Omnicom Media Group MENA:

Omnicom Media Group MENA is the holding of OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science in the Middle East. Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Omnicom is a leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes the full-service media networks Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; data and analytics platform Annalect Group; and a number of specialty media communications companies. The holding group has consistently been named one of the UAE’s best employers since 2012 by the Great Place To Work Institute, The company reports its sustainability activities in accordance with the GRI G4 Guidelines. Its first report was awarded ‘Best First Time Sustainability Report in Asia’ at the 2015 Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards.