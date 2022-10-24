Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched an in-house program for employees who submit innovative ideas that could be converted into solutions or projects, offering them rewards like the opportunity to join a world-class accelerator, potentially gain funding, and get one year of paid or unpaid leave.

The initiative is considered to be one of the advanced projects that Omantel is currently working on to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among employees. The initiative is called “Fikra” which provides a platform that delivers solutions related to innovation within technology, and anything that would add value to Omantel and maintain its position as a leading telecommunication company.

Through the Fikra portal, employees can submit startup ideas, project ideas, and challenges that can be incubated, supported or addressed through Omantel Innovation Labs – a platform that was created to leverage Omantel’s strengths to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in new and emerging technologies.

“The Fikra program stems from Omantel’s philosophy of nurturing and incentivizing our talent and enabling them to turn their ideas into great products and solutions that help overcome different challenges” said Dr. Ghalib bin Saif Al Hosni, Chief People Officer at Omantel. “Our employees are our most precious asset, and we have a firm belief in their creativity and ability to propose innovative solutions because of their familiarity with the customer’s needs. Through this program, we hope to generate fresh ideas from our employees and thus boost innovation within the organization, with the ultimate goal of raising the bar in our industry”.

He added, “The program builds on the presence and capabilities of Omantel Innovation Labs. We are confident that the program will be the catalyst for our employees to unlock their true potential while enabling the Company to further contribute to achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040”.

To qualify for the Fikra program, Ghada Jaifar Al Said, Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, further explained the process “The selection is based on a set criteria including the value addition to Omantel, the viability of the idea, and individual capabilities.”

“An extensive educational program, which includes relevant workshops, will complement the program and emphasize the fundamental frameworks and skillsets required to succeed. Our team is also available to support the employees in improving their submissions and developing their ideas.”

The assessment will be carried out by an internal committee which includes members from relevant departments within the company.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.

