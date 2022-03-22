The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” is organising a six-day Omani Products Exhibition at Carrefour, City Centre Muscat as part of ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign. The opening ceremony was held on Tuesday under the auspices of Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn. The exhibition, which will continue till March 27, aims at providing the needs of the consumers for the blessed month of Ramadan.

The series of ‘Made in Oman’ Exhibitions in the various local hypermarkets and commercial centres play a key role in generating awareness among the local and foreign community on the quality and competitive features of the locally manufactured products, and emphasising on the significant role played by supporting the local made products in advancing the national economy.

