London-based Yepic AI’s custom avatars were used as AI presenters to deliver real-time election results throughout the day

In a world-first end-to-end online election, the Oman government revealed its Shura election results to citizens in real-time using generative artificial intelligence (AI). The Ministry of Interior partnered with London-based generative AI startup Yepic AI to bring the election results to citizens in a more visual and engaging way. Yepic’s API enables the creation of high-quality videos at scale within minutes and in multiple languages, all made from a single photo. Its technology was used to create custom avatars reflective of the Omani community, who then delivered the election results in real-time to citizens over the course of the day.

The elections reporting process is an AI-driven workflow that starts with online voting verified by AI-powered facial recognition technology. The results were then compiled and announced via scripts created by a large language model (LLM) specifically developed for the elections by AiCubes and then read out by Yepic’s AI presenters. The hope is that by serving information to citizens in a more visual, personalised and engaging way, civic participation in the election process will increase.

On an hourly basis, 400 unique videos were generated, accessible via an app, and disseminated to each province. In total, Yepic AI produced over 10,000 state-of-the-art videos over the course of the day in six languages, including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Chinese and Russian.

Aaron Jones, Co-founder and CEO of Yepic AI, said: “Harnessing the power of generative AI to revolutionise the way election results are communicated is a momentous stride for Yepic AI and for Oman as a nation. We're deeply honored to collaborate with the Oman government on this pioneering venture. Our mission at Yepic AI is to transform the way we communicate through video. To see our technology being harnessed in this way is a testament to the fact we’re realising it. We're thrilled to be a part of this historical moment and look forward to continued collaboration with Oman as it looks to integrate AI into public services to enhance citizens' lives.”

Ioannis Kazantzidis, Co-founder and CTO of Yepic AI said: "Our collaboration with the Oman government highlights the ocean of opportunities for real-time, personalised video content creation, ushering in a new era of innovation and engagement in the digital landscape. Real-time video generation integrated into workflows and at scale is the future of how we will interact with AI, and receive and deliver information. It has been great to work with Oman to be at the forefront of this work."

Following the Oman government's Vision 2040, a strategy that prioritizes a diversified, dynamic and globalized economy, Yepic will continue to collaborate with Oman to enhance AI-driven digital experiences for its citizens.

Yepic AI is a London-based generative AI video startup, which was co-founded in 2020 by Aaron Jones, a serial, award-winning entrepreneur, and Dr. Ioannis Kazantzidis, a leading computer vision scientist. It is on a mission to revolutionise how the world interacts with AI. With the Yepic Studio, users can rapidly render videos of talking avatars in real-time from just a single photo; with the API, developers can create automated video workflows at scale; and with ChatGP-Me, users can turn their headshots into talking chatbots powered by LLMs, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Yepic AI’s research team partners with the Centre for Vision, Speech and Signal Processing (CVSSP) at the University of Surrey, which is an internationally recognised leader in audio-visual machine perception research.

