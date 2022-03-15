Muscat: Oman Cables Industry SAOG, Oman’s leading manufacturers of industrial cables, was present at Oman Sustainability Week to share the company’s vision for an energy efficient, decarbonized and circular economy. Exhibiting its mission to link the MEAT Region to a sustainable future by enabling the transition to sustainable energy, Cinzia Farisè, The CEO of Oman Cables and Prysmian Group MEAT Region, explained the company’s commitment towards its economic, social and environmental responsibilities in producing and offering the most advanced cable technology.

Guided by a vision of ‘Empowerment, Innovation and Excellence’, Oman Cables is driven by sustainable growth with a dualistic dimension: climate ambition and social ambition. The company’s strategic partnership with the Prysmian Group, a member of the FTSE4Good Global Index, which recognizes companies that demonstrate ethical and transparent governance practices, promotes shared values in the commitment towards environmental responsibility and reduction of carbon footprint.

Sustainability has always been a priority for Oman Cables as part of Prysmian Group and is an integral part of its business and a part of the culture. Oman Cables consider multiculturalism, diversity and inclusion as fundamental pillars the company.

Oman Cables supports Oman Vision 2040 and the national priorities towards a safe, socially responsible and well-preserved environment, with effective and balanced ecosystems and renewable resources.

Ms. Cinzia Farisè, CEO at Oman Cables and Prysmian Group MEAT Region, said, “We take our role in preserving the environment and reducing human impact on the community incredibly seriously. It is important that every aspect of our business not only meets but exceeds targets and we continue to make progress towards our goals. The commitment of our leadership to develop an equal and diverse working environment and to positively impact the communities we operate in has led to a culture of innovation where employees are empowered to enact change within the organization.”

She added, “Oman Sustainability Week provides the opportunity to share best practice with the industry and learn from others in the space. We are fully committed to reinforcing our business model to integrate economic, social and environmental responsibility in all aspects of our activities, making profit for the benefit of our shareholders and creating value for the community and the entire ecosystem.”

During the event, Oman Cables had the opportunity to invite HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said and HE Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhi, Minister of Energy and Minerals to the company’s stand where the CEO Ms. Cinzia Farisè gave a short presentation about the wide range of products and services offered by Oman Cables.

Oman Cables has developed a Regional ESG plan to cover all aspects of environmental, social, and governance, as well as establishing a Steering Committee to ensure sustainability remains at the core of all operations. The company is also conducting Sustainability Awareness Training to empower all employees within every stage of the process. The current priorities for Oman Cables include product circularity and recycling in order to reduce waste, develop efficiencies and maximize resources.

In partnership with the Prysmian Group, Oman Cables has identified key ESG targets with specific KPIs aligned with the Steering Committee and is focused on increasing sustainability awareness in line with the goal of becoming a leading company in this area and supported by dedicated investment to sustainability.

The Prysmian Group's Social Ambition complements its Climate Change Ambition, which aims to make Prysmian one of the leading technological players in the transition to low carbon energy. Its climate strategy adopts science-based targets aligned with the requirements of the Paris Agreement that sets a net zero target achieved between 2035 and 2040 for the emissions generated by its operations and for value chain emissions by 2050.

Oman Sustainability Week is a nationwide event dedicated to showcasing best practice in all aspects of sustainability. Hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin Bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture Youth & Sports, at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from 14-16 March 2022, the event aims to highlight Oman’s commitment to sustainability leadership through innovative strategies aligned with the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and engage the national development stakeholders to present Oman as a model for sustainable development.

