Muscat – Oman Arab Bank, a leading financial institution in the Sultanate, takes a significant step towards realizing Oman's Vision 2040 by sponsoring the Dawam App, an integrated solution for employment and freelance opportunities. This pioneering digital platform is designed to bridge the gap between talent and career opportunities, thereby catalyzing the growth of Oman's economy.

The Dawam platform, with over 150,000 users and 3,000 registered companies, plays a critical role in shaping a vibrant labor market. It offers a wide range of services, from connecting job seekers to potential employers to providing self-employment portals and training programs. Dawam's effectiveness is evident in its 6,000 success stories and collaborations with over six educational institutions.

Suliaman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said, " Dawam App is more than just a corporate initiative to us; it's a testament to our dedication to Oman's future. By supporting this platform, we are empowering the Omani workforce, especially the youth, to explore diverse career paths and excel in their chosen fields. This aligns perfectly with our ongoing commitment to community development, as seen in our Ruwad Al Arabi internship program and Launchpad initiative.”

The collaboration between OAB and the Dawam App underscores a shared vision of economic progress and workforce empowerment. It reflects OAB's broader strategy to invest in initiatives that nurture talent, promote digital innovation, and contribute to the national economy.

