OLX Egypt revealed the most popular areas for buying properties on its platform last August, as well as the most popular car models in the same period.



OLX highlighted the top five housing projects that are in demand by customers on OLX, namely Madinaty, Hyde Park compound New Cairo, Al Rehab City, Taj City and Mountain View iCity projects.



OLX added “ this demand indicates an interest in buying properties in residential projects that provide all services and achieve an integrated life for customers.



Madinaty project ranked first with a demand rate of 16,557, then Hyde Park New Cairo with a demand rate of 14,331, followed by Al Rehab City with a demand rate of 6,103. Taj City project comes in the fourth rank with a demand rate reaching 3,467, followed by Mountain View iCity, which ranked fifth with a demand rate of 2,785.



Additionally, OLX Egypt has spotted the five most in-demand areas for sale, which attract customers visiting the website and looking for properties, these cities in accordance with the demand rate are Fifth Settlement, 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, Nasr City, and Shorouk.



“The diversity in cities that attract customers is a translation of the state's plan to distribute population in more than one city and eliminate overcrowding in specific regions and cities,” OLX said.



In the Fifth Settlement area, New Cairo comes in the first rank among cities that captured the attention of customers with a demand volume of 97,661, then 6th October City with a demand volume of 42,644, followed by Sheikh Zayed City with a demand volume of 38,075, and Nasr City with a demand volume of 34,823. Meanwhile, Shorouk City came in fifth place with a demand size worth 22,147.



Concerning the automotive sector, according to reports and data analysis OLX announced the top five car models in demand for sale in August, Hyundai Elantra came in the first place with an order number of 10,1095, then Mitsubishi Lancer with an order rate of 78,131, Nissan Sunny comes in the third rank with a demand volume of 72,129, then Kia Cerato came in the fourth rank with 65,288 requests, followed by Toyota Corolla ranked fifth, with an order volume of 61,690.



OLX Egypt believed that the presence of real demand and the continuous provision of flexible payment plans by real estate companies support customers' purchasing power and maintain sales development in the real estate market. Besides, the OLX has observed the high demand for used cars compared to new ones and expected that demand will continue for both products based on government policies that boost the Egyptian economy.