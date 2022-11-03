Dubai – Oliver Wyman’s acquisition of Booz Allen Hamilton’s Middle East & Africa operations has brought seven new partners into the company’s India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) operations, boosting its regional capability and expansion plans.

“Through steps such as the Booz Allen Hamilton acquisition, we are pleased to be bolstering expertise in direct response to our clients’ challenges and needs,” said Pedro Oliveira, IMEA managing partner, Oliver Wyman.

“The incoming new partners will help to build on our substantial growth in the region and will be key to our continuing to deliver impact for our clients. Respected experts in their field, they all have long-standing and deep experience in different sectors – from energy & the environment to cyber – making them perfectly equipped to support our clients in adapting to market demands and unlocking greater value. I’m confident that their contributions to Oliver Wyman will be significant.”

The 7 new Partners joining Oliver Wyman’s leadership team from Booz Allen are listed below.

Souheil Moukaddem, Partner and member of Oliver Wyman’s IMEA Management Committee. Moukaddem has 30 years’ experience in developing and managing strategy, organization, performance improvement and human capital projects, as well as in the design and implementation of large transformation programs for defence, government and commercial clients in the U.S., Asia and MENA

Johnny Ayoub, Partner, Energy & Natural Resources. Ayoub has 17 years of experience in developing and implementing national and corporate strategies, institutional and regulatory frameworks, and operating models, focusing on the utilities, environment, and agri-food sectors.

Joseph Mazloum, Partner, Investments, Real Estate & Finance. Mazloum has 15 years of management and strategy consulting experience in financial services, economic development and strategy formulation for large-scale real estate projects.

Sabri Hamade, Partner, Energy & Natural Resources. Sabri has more than 15 years of consulting experience, with a focus on water, utilities, environment and agri-food in the GCC. He specializes in developing national and corporate strategies and designing operating models for public and private institutions.

Ziad Moukarzel, Partner, Energy & Natural Resources. Moukarzel has 19 years of experience consulting for environment, energy, and utilities entities across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific region.

Ziad Nasrallah, Partner, Cyber. Nasrallah has more than 21 years of experience in cybersecurity, digital and technology, with a focus on developing strategies and designing and implementing transformation programs for public and private sector clients.

Ziad Zacca, Partner, Public Sector. Ziad has 15 years of consulting experience in socio-economic development and sectoral transformations. He has provided strategic support to senior government officials and CEOs of large corporations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

-Ends-

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,700 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com.